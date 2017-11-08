PKC Group Ltd Company Announcement 8 November 2017 10.55 a.m.





PKC Group Ltd's financial reporting in 2018



PKC Group Ltd's financial period has been changed from calendar year to 1.4.-31.3. As a result of financial period change, the financial period that started 1.1.2017 shall continue until 31.3.2018. PKC shall announce the timing of the financial statement release for period 1.1.2017-31.3.2018 when it has been decided.





Juha Torniainen, CFO, tel. +358 (0)40 570 8871





PKC Group is a global partner, designing, manufacturing and integrating electrical distribution systems, electronics and related architecture components for the commercial vehicle industry, rolling stock manufacturers and other selected segments. The Group has production facilities in Brazil, China, Germany, Lithuania, Mexico, Poland, Russia, Serbia and the USA. The Group's revenue from continuing operations in 2016 totalled EUR 846 million.