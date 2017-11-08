

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares were little changed in cautious trade on Wednesday as strong company earnings were offset by declines in banks on concerns that U.S. tax reforms plans could be delayed.



The benchmark DAX was marginally higher at 13,384 in late opening deals after losing 0.7 percent in the previous session.



Falling bond yields pulled down banking stocks, with Commerzbank losing 2 percent and Deutsche Bank declining 1.3 percent.



E.ON rose about 1 percent, Symrise jumped 4.8 percent and Brenntag climbed 5.3 percent on upbeat earnings.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX