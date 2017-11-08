3D Cell Culture Market Worth 1,720.3 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, November 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "3D Cell Culture Market by Product (Scaffold-free (Hanging Drop, Bioreactor), Microfluidics, Magnetic Levitation), Application (Cancer, Stem Cell Research, Drug Discovery), End User (Pharmaceutical, Biotech, Research) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the 3D Cell Culture Market is expected to reach USD 1,720.3 Million by 2022 from USD 682.8 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 20.3%. The growth of the market is attributed to the rising focus on developing alternative methods for animal testing, funding initiatives from government and private investors, technological advancements and product launches, and growing awareness.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 111 Market Data Tables and 35 Figures spread through 140 Pages and in-depth TOC on "3D Cell Culture Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/3d-cell-culture-market-191072847.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Scaffold-based 3D cell culture products expected to dominate the market in 2017.

Based on product, the 3D Cell Culture Market is segmented into scaffold-based 3D cell culture, scaffold-free 3D cell culture, microfluidics-based 3D cell culture, and magnetic levitation and 3D bioprinting. In 2017, the scaffold-based 3D cell culture products segment is expected to account for the largest share of the 3D Cell Culture Market. The high growth in this segment is attributed to the ability of scaffold-based products to mimic in vivo conditions, thus driving their adoption among end users.

Download PDF Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=191072847

Based on applications, the cancer and stem cell research segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By applications, the 3D Cell Culture Market is segmented into cancer and stem cell research, drug discovery and toxicology testing, and tissue engineering and regenerative medicine. The cancer and stem cell research segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing incidence of cancer and significant funding initiatives for cancer research from government as well as private organizations are supporting the growth of this application segment.

Talk To Our Research Analysts: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalyst.asp?id=191072847

North America to dominate the 3D Cell Culture Market

In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market followed by Europe. The large share of this geographical segment is attributed to factors such as increasing incidence of cancer, presence of a well-established pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, significant support from the government in the form of funds and grants, availability of technologically advanced products, and presence of key market players.

The 3D Cell Culture Market is highly competitive with the presence of several small and big players. Some of the players in the 3D Cell Culture Market include Thermo Fisher (US), Corning (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Merck (Germany), ReproCELL (Japan), and InSphero (Switzerland). The other players operating in this market include Global Cell Solutions (US), Synthecon (US), 3D Biotek (US), Kuraray (Japan), Hamilton Company (US), Mimetas (Netherlands), Emulate (US), Nano3D Biosciences (US), and QGel (Switzerland).

Browse Related Reports

Cell-based Assays Market by Product (Reagents, Assay Kits, Microplates, Cell Lines, Service), Application (Research, Drug Discovery, ADME Studies, Toxicology), End User (Biopharmaceutical Companies, Academic Institutions, CRO) - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cell-based-assays-market-119917269.html



Cell Culture Market by Equipment (Bioreactor, Culture Vessels (Multiwell Plates, Petri Dish)), Consumables (FBS, ABS, Media, Reagents), Application (Therapeutics, Stem Cell), End Users (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology, Research) - Forecast to 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cell-culture-market-media-sera-reagents-559.html



About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441



Visit Our Blog@ http://mnmblog.org/market-research/healthcare/biotechnology

Connect with us on LinkedIn @http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets