Project developer Rodina today announced that construction is underway on the first solar power plant to be built on land inside the Chernobyl exclusion zone.

Rodina states that 3762 modules have been installed at the site, with specially designed mounting systems and foundations, due to additional requirements for site and radiological safety.

The plant is being developed by a consortium of Rodina and German developer Enerparc AG. It will have a capacity of 1024 MW and is expected to be completed by the end of 2017.

This represents the first construction to get underway in the Chernobyl ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...