

ALBION VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC



LEI Code 213800JKELS32V2OK421



APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS



The Board announces that, following a formal process, Ann Berresford and Richard Glover have been appointed as non-executive directors to the Board of Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC with effect from 8 November 2017.



8 November 2017



