

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's industrial production grew at a faster pace in September, data from the statistical office INE showed Wednesday.



Industrial production rose 3.4 percent year-on-year in September, faster than the 1.9 percent increase seen in August.



However, on an unadjusted basis, industrial output rose at a slower pace of 0.2 percent after registering 2.3 percent a month ago.



Among components, capital goods output increased by adjusted 5.5 percent and intermediate goods production advanced 6.6 percent annually. Output of consumer goods rose 1.5 percent, while energy output fell by 1.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, growth in industrial output eased notably to 0.1 percent from 1 percent in August.



