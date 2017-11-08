

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were modestly higher on Wednesday as the pound fell against the dollar and investors welcomed news of a deal between SSE and Npower to merge their energy supply arms into an independent giant.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 11 points or 0.15 percent at 7,524 in late opening deals after closing 0.7 percent lower on Tuesday.



Energy firm SSE erased early gains to trade half a percent higher.



Tullow Oil rallied 3 percent after the oil and exploration company raised its production guidance.



Retailer Marks and Spencer Group fell over 2 percent on reporting a 5.3 percent fall in half-year profit.



Housebuilder Persimmon shed nearly 3 percent after it reported flat third-quarter sales.



Primark owner AB Foods fell 2.7 percent to extend declines for a second consecutive session.



Rolls Royce Holdings dropped half a percent after the U.S. Justice Department unveiled criminal charges against five individuals in connection with a bribery scheme to help the defense giant secure gas pipeline contracts in Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and other countries.



