HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/17 -- Recognizing that speed and size are essential to optimizing and securing data centers and high performing enterprise networks, Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704) (TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today announced the general availability of the industry's fastest inspection throughput in a single device. The new offering carries an unprecedented 40 Gbps of intrusion prevention in a one rack unit (1U) form factor, making Trend Micro the first to deliver this level of performance in a small physical footprint.

The Trend Micro TippingPoint® 8200TX and 8400TX, powered by XGen™, are the newest members of the TippingPoint Threat Protection System (TPS) family. With the new flexible licensing model of this much-anticipated hardware refresh, customers can easily scale performance and security requirements with a pay-as-you go approach and reassign licenses across TPS deployments without changing network infrastructure.

"This compact and highly scalable solution gives enterprises the ability to deploy top-of-the-line security across the entire infrastructure, especially where limited rack space was an issue," said Rob Ayoub, Research Director of IDC. "By unbundling hardware and software, Trend Micro met a market demand with the TPS family's flexible licensing model and lower total cost of ownership. This new model allows channel partners to better service their customers by upgrading performance with a license key similar to software."

Providing an impartial, third-party resource validation, NSS Labs has recognized the TX series with a "recommended" rating based on the 2017 NSS Labs Next Generation Intrusion Prevention Systems (NGIPS) test report. The NSS Labs evaluation analyzed the TippingPoint TX, which scored an overall security effectiveness rating of 99.6 percent and proved to be effective against all evasion techniques tested. This rating further supports Trend Micro's commitment to its customers, as well as industry leadership in network protection.

"In our 2017 NGIPS Group Test, Trend Micro made an impressive demonstration of performance and security," said Vikram Phatak, CEO of NSS Labs. "Overall, no tradeoffs seem to have been made when achieving the compact 1U form factor of the new TX series."

The TX Series provides integrated advanced threat prevention by fully leveraging and strengthening the intelligence supporting Trend Micro's Smart Protection Network™ (SPN) to detect and block known, unknown and undisclosed attacks in-line in real-time, and now includes URL reputation and the enforcement of user-added malicious URL entries. With its Advanced Threat Analysis feature, the newest solution further integrates with Deep Discovery™ to immediately forward suspicious objects, including URLs, to be analyzed and remedied. This ensure enterprises around the globe are as secure as possible against known compromised and malicious websites.

"Just on the heels of achieving a perfect breach detection score of 100 percent from NSS Labs in October, this recommended rating yet again reinforces our network security leadership within the industry," said Steve Quane, executive vice president of network defense and hybrid cloud security for Trend Micro. "Our enterprise security solutions speak for themselves in terms of effectiveness, and with another strong market validation, the new TX Series is no different."

For more information on the TippingPoint TX Series, visit: https://www.trendmicro.com/en_us/business/products/network/integrated-atp/threat-protection-system/tx-series-tps.html.

To read the full report, visit: https://www.trendmicro.com/content/dam/trendmicro/global/en/business/campaign/nss-labs-ngips/nss-labs_ngips-test-report_trend-micro-8400tx.pdf?cm_mmc=XGen-_-Network-Defense-_--_-Press-Release

