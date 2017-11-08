

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's foreign trade surplus decreased in September from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Wednesday.



The trade surplus fell to EUR 928 million in September from EUR 964 million in the corresponding month last year. Economists had expected a surplus of EUR 838 million for the month.



Both exports and imports climbed by 5.5 percent and 6.7 percent, respectively in September from a year ago.



The share of EU member states was 81 percent in exports and 78 percent in imports.



During the January to September period, total trade deficit of the country was EUR 6.52 billion versus EUR 7.64 billion shortfall in the same period of 2016.



