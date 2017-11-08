LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/17 -- Prevoty, the leading company delivering runtime application self-protection solutions, today announced that it has been named a SINET 16 Innovator Award winner. Prevoty was recognized for developing the world's first completely autonomous application protection solution that neutralizes app-targeted attacks in real time.

Prevoty Autonomous Application Protection integrates application security directly into DevOps cycles via autonomous plug-ins that are dropped inside applications, and travel with them wherever they are deployed. Prevoty plug-ins inspect all incoming payloads, understand how applications will execute them, and terminate attacks. This enables application developers to deploy apps into production with the confidence that they are secure by default.

Prevoty has been adopted by Fortune 500 companies across all industries. According to Almir Hadzialjevic, VP of Enterprise Risk and Security at the ecommerce and retail company Aaron's, Inc., "Prevoty has been a real force-multiplier for our application security program. It has enabled us to move fast and scale while providing enhanced visibility and security as we embed core DevSecOps principles in our organization."

The SINET 16 Innovation Competition is an annual celebration of cybersecurity innovation through public-private collaboration. This year's winners were selected from a pool of over 130 applicants from nine different countries and represent a range of solution providers that provide cutting-edge technologies to address cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities. Applicants were evaluated in a two-stage process by the SINET Showcase Steering Committee, which is comprised of 100 cybersecurity professionals, including chief security information officers from leading organizations worldwide, experts in government intelligence, defense agencies, and distinguished venture capital firms.

"We are delighted to be recognized by the prestigious SINET Showcase Committee," said Prevoty CEO Julien Bellanger. "Our team of application security experts have delivered a break-through technology that is completely changing application security, and it is an honor to be recognized by leaders in the cybersecurity industry."

Prevoty's founders, CEO Julien Bellanger and CTO Kunal Anand, will demonstrate Prevoty's solution to an audience of buyers, builders, investors and researchers at the SINET Showcase on November 9, 2017, at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

About Prevoty

Prevoty protected applications are secure by default. Prevoty delivers powerful Autonomous Application Protection via its runtime application self-protection (RASP) technology. It enables fast, efficient and secure software development life cycles, monitors and protects applications at runtime, and neutralizes known and zero-day attacks. For more information, visit prevoty.com.

About the SINET Showcase

SINET Showcase provides a platform for the business of Cybersecurity to take place. We connect innovative early stage and emerging growth Cybersecurity solution providers with system integrator, private industry and Federal Government markets including civilian, military and intelligence communities. Our goal is to highlight global entrepreneurs by increasing their product awareness to a select audience of venture capitalists, investment bankers as well as industry and Government buyers. The program is supported by the Department of Homeland Security, Science & Technology Directorate.