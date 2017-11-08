Rivada Networks has added David Hendon to its team effective November 1. Hendon will have responsibility for leading Rivada's pursuit of open access wholesale wireless opportunities in the U.K. market.

Hendon served as a part-time senior adviser to Ofcom, the U.K.'s telecommunications regulator, from 2011 until early 2017. Before that Hendon was a director in the U.K.'s Department for Business, Innovation & Skills. At BIS, Hendon was responsible for policy and business-facing activities in the electronic communications, postal and ICT sectors. Hendon also served as CEO of the U.K.'s Radiocommunications Agency, which managed Britain's radio spectrum until the establishment of Ofcom.

"Rivada's Open Access Wireless technology will transform the way spectrum is managed and used, not just in the U.K., but around the world," Hendon said. "I've seen firsthand the old ways that governments allocated this vital resource, and I'm excited to get involved in shaping the future of spectrum use with Rivada."

Rivada CEO Declan Ganley said: "Ofcom has always been a leading regulator strong on innovation and Rivada looks forward to bringing our technology to the U.K. spectrum market. Rivada will help unlock and enable the power of future 5G networks in line with the U.K. Government's stated ambitions."

