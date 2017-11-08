SPIE Optical Systems Design to collocate with Optatec in 2018

Deadline approaching for presentation proposals for premier European event for optical instrumentation

CARDIFF,Wales, Nov. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- A new conference on optical instrument science and applications at SPIE Optical Systems Design 2018 and collocation in Frankfurt with next year's Optatec trade show are among highlights of what has become the premier European event for optical instrumentation. Sponsored by SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, SPIE Optical Systems Design will run 14-17 May at the Frankfurt Fairgrounds.

Abstracts for five returning conferences will be accepted through 15 November. Topics are:

Illumination Optics

Advances in Optical Thin Films

ComputationalOptics

Optical Fabrication, Testing, and Metrology

Optical Design and Engineering.

Abstracts for the new conference, Optical Instrument Science, Technology, and Applications, will be accepted through 20 November.

Abstract submission and other information is at www.spie.org/OSD.

"SPIE Optical Systems Design is an interdisciplinary forum on the latest advances in optical systems applications, materials, and processing. It attracts technicians, engineers, researchers, and managers who are involved in instrumental optics at all levels: design, specification, production, and testing," said symposium chair Wilhelm Ulrich ofCarl Zeiss AG.

Plenary talks will be given by:

Pablo Benítez , Universidad Politécnica de Madrid

Universidad Politécnica de Federico Capasso , Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences

of Engineering and Applied Sciences Joseph Howard , NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA Goddard Space Flight Center Bill Cassarly , Synopsys, Inc.

"We are excited by this new collaboration with Optatec - a first-rate European optical manufacturing exhibition. By collocating our events, we hope to maximize the networking experience for both attendees and exhibitors," said SPIE Senior Director Andrew Brown.

The first International Day of Light, on 16 May, will be observed during the event.

The Michael Kidger Memorial Scholarship, awarded to a student of optical design, will be presented during the event. Applications are due by 28 February. Details are at www.kidger.com/mkms_home.html.

