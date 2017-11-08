Examine critical strategies for building a diverse agriculture portfolio at GAI Europe

LONDON, Nov. 8,2017 /PRNewswire/ --In a market ripe for disruption with Brexit underway, the most savvy investors will flock to Global AgInvesting (GAI) Europe, 4-6 December here at the Landmark Hotel to discover the scope of agricultural investment opportunities in the region and abroad, as well as gain exclusive guidance on deals and capital flows.

Critical activity in the region - such as the launch of the €20 million Ireland AgTech Fund (IAF); new partnerships with Capagro, the first venture capital fund in France dedicated to agriculture and food; and the recent $325 million Swiss investment into The Rise Fund, a social impact private equity fund - highlight the possibilities for building a robust, diversified ag portfolio.

The world's most dynamic players in the ag investing market - regional and international investors, asset managers and agribusiness executives - will attend Global AgInvesting Europe for unparalleled networking and dialogue on a broad range of pressing issues including the promise of blockchain, macro trends driving investor interest and strategies in global agriculture, and the exploration of ag as an impact investment.

Discussions will focus on the rise in demand for sustainable agriculture, which is driving a sea change in traditional agribusiness to create a new pipeline for ag investing options; private equity deal flow - where the money is moving in the space and the impact on the sector; and market opportunities in regions throughout the world, such as Central and Eastern Europe, Australia and Africa.

Past attendees, such as John Moore-Stanley of Wimmer Family Office, attest to the benefits of attendance: "I was really impressed by your London event. The event was (quite correctly) very well attended. It was well organized and covered a vast range of topics typically not available to us. Interesting, informative and educational in an important area where we have little expertise. I go to so many conferences where all the presentations are a re-hash of tired old subjects. Yours was a breath of fresh air!"

Join this distinctive gathering of hundreds, such as Hancock Agricultural Investment Group, Paine Schwartz Partners, Nuveen and Geosys, to uncover compelling themes for investment, and to build profitable business relationships.

Learn more on this, and our inaugural AgTech Nexus event in Dublin, 8 December 2017 - a one-day intensive look at investment opportunities focused on agricultural technologies in Europe and beyond - at www.globalaginvesting.com.

