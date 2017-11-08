CX Network Release Latest Telecoms Report Focusing on Emerging Markets

LONDON, November 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

With insights from Patricia Davidson, Director, CX Insights & Strategy, AT&T, Mexico, Andre Kriger, VP of Customer Care, Telefonica Brazil, Alvin Korkie, Chief Commercial Officer, Mobile Telecommunication Ltd, Namibia and Imran Malik, Senior Director MS Delivery Management, du, United Arab Emirates. This report uncovered the challenges they are facing in delivering a good customer experience in their regions, the factors that are driving change in the region, new technologies they are using now in order to create a seamless end to end customer experience, the key changes in the industry over the past five years which affected their approach to customer experience and the next steps they are taking to refining their customer experience strategies.

Patricia from AT&T, Mexico outlines how they are now "shifting from an industry that has always been product-related to one that is customer-centric", Where Andre from Telefonica Brazil mentions "We are working very hard to foster this transition towards digital services"

Alvin from Mobile Telecommunication Ltd, Namibia mentions "In Africa, we are challenged in terms of putting affordable handsets with data access into the consumers' hands". Imran from du, UAE outlines "Without having an embedded digital thought process in the telco business model, CX is likely to stall or fail altogether"

