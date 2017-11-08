EXCHANGE NOTICE 8.11.2017 BONDS



BONDS LISTING ON 9.11.2017



1 bond issued by City of Vaasa will be listed on HEL Corporate Bonds as of 9.11.2017. Please find identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE 8.11.2017 LAINAT



LAINOJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 9.11.2017



1 laina otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 9.11.2017 HEL Corporate Bonds -markkinasegmentille. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Vaasan kaupunki. Lainan perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=652061