

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Ahold Delhaize N.V. (ADRND.PK, AHODF.PK) were gaining around 6 percent in the morning trading in Amsterdam after the Dutch supermarkets and eCommerce company reported Wednesday a strong growth in its third-quarter profit, with improved sales. The company further backed its margin forecast for fiscal 2017, and also announced a 2 billion euros share repurchase program.



Dick Boer, CEO of Ahold Delhaize, said, 'We reported a strong financial performance again this quarter as margins increased significantly, driven by synergies while savings from our 'save for our customers' programs are continuously being reinvested in the business. We continue to successfully implement our Better Together strategy and expect cumulative net synergies for the full year of 2017 to increase from €220 million to €250 million.'



In the third quarter, net income climbed 54 percent to 362 million euros from 235 million euros last year. Earnings per share grew 45 percent to 0.29 euro from 0.20 euro a year ago.



Results from former Delhaize segments are included as of July 24, 2016.



Underlying earnings per share from continuing operations, on a pro forma basis, were 0.32 euro, compared to 0.27 euro last year.



Pro forma underlying operating margin increased 40 basis points to 3.9 percent.



Net sales increased 7.4 percent to 15.14 billion euros from 14.09 billion euros last year. Sales went up 10.9 percent at constant exchange rates.



Pro forma net sales decreased 1.1 percent on a reported basis, but increased 2.1 percent at constant exchange rates.



The company recorded strong sales performance in the U.S. Online businesses grew total net consumer sales by more than 20 percent.



In Europe, Dutch business continued to show good momentum with solid comparable sales growth and strong margins, driven by synergies and other cost savings.



Further, the company announced new 2 billion euros share buy back program for 2018, following completion of the 1 billion euros program in 2017.



Looking ahead, for the full year 2017, Ahold Delhaize continues to expect underlying operating margin to be around 3.9 percent, and reiterated guidance of 1.6 billion euros free cash flow.



For 2018, the company expects free cash flow to increase and capital expenditure to step up to 1.9 billion euros.



Further, the company continues to invest in online warehouse capacity and are on track to realize almost 3 billion euros in online consumer sales this year and nearly 5 billion euros by 2020.



In Amsterdam, Ahold Delhaize shares were trading at 17.09 euros, up 5.69 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX