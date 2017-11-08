BUDAPEST, Hungary, 2017-11-08 11:08 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThalesNano announces the launch of a new, multi-functional synthesis reactor to easily generate novel heterocyclic compounds in an environmentally friendly way. This latest innovation, the Flash Vacuum Pyrolysis Reactor, has been developed for research chemists of all disciplines, and especially in the pharmaceutical, flavour and fragrance, fine chemical and petrochemical industries as well as in academia.



The versatility and modularity of the reactor allows chemical transformations to be completed in milliseconds and also in a continuous manner for scale up purposes. The reactor operates in two modes: as a Flash Vacuum Pyrolysis reactor (FVP) in which the substrate is sublimed or distilled in vacuum through the reactor tube, or as a Continuous Liquid Spray Vaporization reactor without vacuum enabling the transformation of non-volatile materials. The extreme high temperatures of up to 1000 °C offer chemists new chemical space where they can perform a wider range of intramolecular reactions like rearrangements, ring closure or opening reactions, monomerization reactions and pyrolysis. The Flash Reactor Plus gives a quick and clean reaction enabling the synthesis of compounds that is otherwise complex or unsuccessful in traditional methods.



"Flash vacuum pyrolysis and continuous liquid spray vaporization are acknowledged methods of achieving fast clean reactions yet are largely overlooked or unexplored due to the lack of user friendly and reliable instruments. Drawing on its over 14 years of synthesis innovation ThalesNano is proud to take a further step with the implementation of the FVP, to support its customers and chemists in general to push the boundaries of what is possible in their search for new molecules." - said Dr. Ferenc Darvas, President of ThalesNano Inc.



About ThalesNano: ThalesNano is the world leader in bench-top flow chemistry reactors. The company has the widest portfolio of bench-top continuous process instruments for the pharmaceutical, biotech, fine chemical, flavor and fragrance, petroleum/biofuel, and education markets. Its R&D 100 award winning H-Cube and technologies based on this innovation are used in hundreds of laboratories globally and have become the new industry standard for hydrogenation. Over the years ThalesNano has developed reactors to cover a wide range of chemical space in terms of both pressure and temperature and actively promotes the adoption of flow chemistry.



For further information please contact Mr. Alexander Drijver, CEO. E-mail: info@thalesnano.com.