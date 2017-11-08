

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were little changed in lackluster trade on Wednesday as mixed earnings results, falling bond yields on worries over possible delays to Donald Trump's tax reform plan and rising geopolitical tensions between Riyadh and Tehran kept investors on tenterhooks.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was marginally lower at 394.47 in late opening deals after declining half a percent in the previous session.



France's CAC 40 was also trading flat with a negative bias, while the German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were up around 0.1 percent each.



ABN AMRO fell 2.3 percent as the Dutch bank reported a fall in third-quarter revenues.



Belgian chemical company Solvay lost almost 4 percent after posting muted growth in third-quarter core profit.



Credit Agricole shares fell 4.4 percent. The French lender reported a double-digit fall in third-quarter net profit, hit by weak trading conditions.



British retailer Marks and Spencer Group fell over 2 percent on reporting a 5.3 percent fall in half-year profit.



On the positive side, Dutch supermarket operator Ahold Delhaize jumped as much as 5.5 percent after the company delivered robust earnings and announced a new 2 billion euros share buyback program for 2018.



French video game publisher Ubisoft Entertainment soared nearly 8 percent after the company beat its second-quarter sales target.



Germany's E.ON rose 1.5 percent, Symrise jumped 4.8 percent and Brenntag climbed 4.5 percent on upbeat earnings.



