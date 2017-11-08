Early Equity Plc - Equity Subscription & Investment in Yicom Global Sdn Bhd

8 November 2017

Early Equity PLC

("Early Equity' or "the Company')

Equity Subscription and further investment in Yicom Global Sdn Bhd

Early Equity is pleased to announce that the Company has raised GBP590,000 by way of a subscription for 98,333,334 new ordinary shares of 0.1p at a price of 0.6p per share (the "Subscription'). The new funds raised will be used as working capital.

Early Equity is also pleased to announce that it has acquired a further 60,000 units of fully paid up share capital of Yicom Global Sdn. Bhd. ("Yicom'). Our total interest in Yicom is now 188,571 shares representing 47.14% of its issued capital. The issue of 30,000,000 new shares of Early Equity has financed the Investment.

Yicom is the sole importer and patent holder of a series of healthcare products from various countries and in particular China. Yicom has a Sole Distributorship Agreement with Early Infinity Holdings Sdn. Bhd. a direct sales company holding licences to operate a multi-level marketing business in Malaysia.

Yicom started trading in February of 2015 and on 1 December 2015, Early Equity announced it had acquired a 32.14% stake in the company. In August 2016, Yicom released its maiden audited accounts and reported a net profit of Ringgit Malaysia (RM) 850,149 (approximately GBP160,709) on a turnover of RM 4,061,634 (approximately GBP767,795). The Directors of Yicom also declared that 50% of the profits were to be distributed to the shareholders as a dividend and Early Equity received RM 136,619 (approximately GBP25,826). Exchange rate was based on RM 5.29:GBP1 at that time. The 2017 Yicom accounts (up to 31/01/17) have been released and on a turnover of RM3,749,407 (GBP678,000), the company reported a net profit of RM904,645 (GBP163,589) The Directors of Yicom have declared that 50% of the profits are to be distributed to the shareholders as a dividend and Early Equity will receive RM 108,800 (approximately GBP19,675). Exchange rate is based on GBP 1: RM 5.53. Yicom management accounts currently project a net profit of around RM2.7M (approximately £488,000 at today's exchange rate of GBP1: RM5.53) for the seven months period from February 2017. Turnover for the last seven months (Feb-Aug) has increased significantly to RM 7,762,180 (approximately GBP1.4M) and on a linear basis forecasts a turnover for the financial year (ending January 2018) to be around RM 13M (GBP2.35M).

The Company has also granted Alexander David Securities warrants to subscribe a number of shares at the issue price with an amount equal to 5 per cent of the value of the placing shares of £20,000.

Following the issue of the shares above, Early Equity has a total of 775,220,335 ordinary shares of 0.1p in issue carrying voting rights. As a result the Company is aware of the following interests in the share capital of the Company:

Shareholders may use the above figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Early Equity under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The 128,333,334 new ordinary shares will be admitted to trading on NEX Exchange Growth Market today, 8 November 2017.

The following parties have an interest of more than 3% in the shares of the Company:

Shareholder Name Number of Ordinary Shares Percentage Holding Yicom Infinity Sdn Bhd 193,250,000 24.93% Dieh Siew Huat 48,627,139 6.27% Chin Chin Sing 41,211,330 5.32% Vidacos Nominees Limited 25,958,344 3.35%

The directors of Early Equity Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Greg Collier

Tel: +44 7830 182501

NEX CORPORATE ADVISER:

Alexander David Securities Limited

David Scott -Corporate Finance

James Dewhurst - Institutional Sales

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820

http://www.ad-securities.com

49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA