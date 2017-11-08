Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2017) - YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV: YD) (OTC Pink: YDRMF) (FSE: A2AP0L) ("YDreams Global" or the "Company") has been commissioned by the University of British Columbia ("UBC") to create a Virtual Reality experience about the University. The first project for UBC will allow multiple VR content in 360 degrees.

"It is important for YDreams Global to strengthen their connections with the global university community. UBC is a traditional institution and it is an honor to document part of its history in Virtual Reality. This is the first VR project that we are creating for a university and we hope that it may lead to additional projects in the future," states Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams Global.

Recently, the Company announced that the team is developing a new platform using blockchain infrastructure to manage Virtual Reality content, consumption and distribution, digital rights management, revenue-share accountability and customer identity management. This is an area of focus for YDreams going forward.

About YDreams Global

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (www.ydreamsglobal.com) is a technology company with offices in Vancouver, Dubai, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, that combines Augmented and Virtual Reality Technology, Design and Intelligence to respond to the challenges and demands of today's users and consumers.

YDreams Global works as a partner for companies and brands to reframe their strategy through relevant human-centered ventures that integrates digital experience with the physical presence and venues. YDreams Global anticipates future challenges and connects them with the needs of the market, building innovative concepts and delivering them with international excellence.

YDreams Global have developed over 1,000 projects for clients all over the world, such as NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

