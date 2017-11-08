

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's industrial production growth moderated for the second straight month in September, preliminary figures from the National Statistical Institute showed Wednesday.



Industrial production climbed a working-day-adjusted 3.2 percent year-over-year in September, slower than the 4.1 percent rise in August.



The overall increase in September was largely driven by a 7.7 percent spike in mining and quarrying output.



Manufacturing production logged a growth of 4.3 percent, while output in the utility sector dropped by 3.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rebounded 0.3 percent from August, when it dropped by 0.3 percent.



The agency also revealed that construction output advanced 6.0 percent annually in September, while it decreased 1.0 percent from the preceding month.



In an another report, the statistical office announced that retail sales, excluding automobile trade increased at a slower pace of 2.3 percent yearly in September, after a 3.0 percent gain in the preceding month.



Retail sale of food, beverages and tobacco grew 3.5 percent and those of non-food products, except fuel climbed by 8.1 percent.



Month-on-month, retail sales edged up 0.1 percent in September, following a 0.2 percent increase in August.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX