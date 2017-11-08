Massive 12 billion yuan ($1.8 billion) investment part of Chinese solar firm's goal to boost its production capacity to 30 GW and become world's largest solar manufacturer.

Tongwei, a Chinese conglomerate with 5.4 GW of solar cell capacity under its belt, has announced this week bold plans to expand its production capacity to 30 GW over the next few years, starting with the creation of two 10 GW solar cell fabs located in Hefei in China's east, and Chengdu in the country's southwest.

According to a statement published by Tongwei on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the total level of investment will be 12 billion yuan, which equates to $1.8 billion. Tongwei currently owns 5 GW of solar cell production capacity ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...