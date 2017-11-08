Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

SThree (STHR) SThree: Transfer of Treasury Shares 08-Nov-2017 / 10:04 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 8 November 2017 SThree plc Transfer of shares held in treasury SThree plc (the "Company") announces that on 8 November 2017 it transferred 14,886 ordinary shares of 1p each ("Ordinary Shares") from treasury to be used for minority interest transfers to individuals. Following this transfer the Company holds 1,778,624 Ordinary Shares in treasury and the Company's issued share capital is 131,716,033 Ordinary Shares (excluding Ordinary Shares held in treasury). Kirsty Mulholland Senior Company Secretarial Assistant 0207 7268 6000 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: POS TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 4821 End of Announcement EQS News Service 626527 08-Nov-2017

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 08, 2017 05:07 ET (10:07 GMT)