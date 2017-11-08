Christmas Comes Early With IXL PremFina's Free Software Offer to UK Insurance Brokers

LONDON, November 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

PremFina Ltd, the award-winning premium finance solution that makes insurance more affordable by spreading the cost of insurance, today announced that its affiliate software company, IXL PremFina Ltd, will offer insurance brokers its premium finance Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) at zero cost, for a limited time only.

Brokers can increase their gross income by as much as 80% by utilizing their own cash to finance insurance premiums and receiving finance charges ordinarily received by a premium financing company, according to PremFina's research. To enable that, IXL PremFina is offering UK insurance brokers its SaaS for six or 12 months free, based on the duration of a contract.

"This is simply the best premium finance offer for UK insurance brokers there's ever been," said PremFina's CEO Bundeep Singh Rangar. "No one has ever extended such a friendly hand to brokers. The switching process is now painless so brokers can move away from traditional premium finance companies, which have one-sided business models and lacklustre service. With us, they can immediately make more money and better serve their customers."

PremFina is on a mission to provide brokers with the tools they need to take ownership of their premium finance offering. That means brokers can increase profit, take greater control of their client relationships and drive sales. By self-funding, they have control of their credit decisions and can determine fair and proportionate prices for their customer base. The white label SaaS, already used by some of the UK's top brokers, enables brokers to promote their own brand.

PremFina's premium financing service also gives brokers the ability to access PremFina's funding lines that helps make up any shortfall in self-financing their loan book from their own financial resources. Brokers can therefore mix and match their own funds with those made available by PremFina.

This limited-time offer is available to all insurance brokers across the UK. Email us at sales@premfina.com or call at +44-203-500-3462 to find out how we can help.

The zero-cost or free offer excludes customization, integration and third-party costs. Brokers must obtain their own advice about regulatory permissions required for financing insurance premiums.

About PremFina Ltd

PremFina Ltd is a UK-based premium finance company that promotes financial inclusion by enabling the payment of insurance premiums via instalments. It supplies insurance brokers with funding lines and also enables broker-funded and branded credit agreements via its software affiliate IXL PremFina Ltd. With PremFina, brokers receive higher profit, greater autonomy and the opportunity to increase the lifetime value of their customers as well as cross-sell and up-sell additional products. PremFina's shareholders include global investors Rakuten Capital, Draper Esprit Plc, Thomvest Ventures, Emery Capital, Rubicon Venture Capital, Talis Capital and the company's founder. For more information, visit http://www.premfina.com.

