HKTDC Assistant Executive Director Stephen Liang (centre), says that the ALMC will explore three hot topics, including the Belt and Road Initiative, e-Commerce and smart logistics. Mr Liang is flanked by (R) Tung Chee Chen, Chairman and CEO, Orient Overseas (International) Ltd; and (L) Cissy Chan, Executive Director, Commercial, Airport Authority Hong Kong.



HONG KONG, Nov 8, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - The seventh Asian Logistics and Maritime Conference (ALMC) will be held 23-24 November at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). The two-day conference is jointly organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR). This year's ALMC will spotlight three important topics, including the Belt and Road Initiative, e-Commerce and smart logistics. About 70 luminaries from the logistics and maritime sectors will speak at the conference to share their visionary ideas. ALMC is expected to attract about 2,000 industry experts from some 20 countries and regions to take part and explore business opportunities.HKTDC Assistant Executive Director Stephen Liang said, "As the Belt and Road Initiative is turned from vision to action, and the rapid development of logistic technology is speeding up changes in the global supply chain, there is huge demand for logistics and efficient ocean shipment services in Asia. As the largest event of its kind in Asia, the Asian Logistics and Maritime Conference strives to provide the ideal platform for the industry to learn about the latest development and explore business opportunities."Belt and Road spotlightStephen Liang said that to match market demand, this year's ALMC will focus discussions on hot topics, including the Belt and Road Initiative, e-Commerce and smart logistics. Apart from the main conference and forums, exhibitions and networking receptions will also be organised led by heavyweight speakers.New e-Commerce Support and Tech Applications zoneThis year's exhibition will feature over 120 exhibitors showcasing supply chain management, logistics, maritime and related services. The E-Commerce Support and Tech Applications zone will debut with a range of fundamental toolkits, such as document management and e-Commerce tools including Internet security and real-time tracking system, offering professional and comprehensive services and solutions. To drive more business cooperation, the HKTDC will arrange more than 140 one-on-one business-matching sessions to help exhibitors and participants foster new business collaborations during the event.Close to 70 renowned speakers share thoughtsSome 70 industry experts and representatives of international brands will speak at the ALMC. Arkhom Termpittayapaisith, Minister of Transport, Thailand, will deliver a keynote speech at the opening session. Among the highlights will be the two plenary sessions. The first, entitled "Belt and Road: Growth Engine Driving New Era for Global Trade" (23 November), will examine the prospects and challenges for the industry in light of the rapid development of the new Europe-Asia sea and land trade route, the ASEAN market and railway cargo transport. Dr Victor K Fung, Chairman of Fung Group, will be the keynote speaker at the first plenary session. Other speakers will include Siddique Khan, President, Kerry Globalink, and chaired by Ben Bland, South China Correspondent, Financial Times.The second plenary session, entitled "Delivering New World Order for Online Shopping" (24 November), features speakers including Cissy Chan, Executive Director, Commercial, Airport Authority Hong Kong; James Gagne, President, SEKO Logistics; Katsuhiko Umetsu, Director and Chairman, Yamato Global Logistics Japan Co, Ltd; James Chang, Chief Crossborder Officer, Lazada Group; and chaired by Fox Chu, Partner, Transportation, Travel and Logistics Practice, McKinsey & Company.Forums explores industry developmentApart from the plenary sessions, other forums will cover hot issues such as supply chain management, logistics, maritime and airfreight. Topics include Halal Logistics, Temperature-controlled Cargo Handling, and Digital Supply Chains for F&B Logistics. Canada and Zhuhai will hold two forums to discuss regional logistics cooperation. The Canadian National Railway (CN) will explore seamless cooperation between North American ports and railway logistics, while representatives of the Zhuhai Municipal Government will examine new opportunities from the completion of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge and the development of the Big Bay Area.The forums will gather a range of noted speakers, including (in alphabetical order):- Robert Armstrong, President, The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transportation - North America Chapter- Angad Banga, Chief Operating Officer, The Caravel Group- Burak Cetinok, Head of Research, Arrow Shipbroking Group- Dirk de Rooij, Commercial Director, Seabury Consulting- Tabare Dominguez, Commercial Director, DP World Canada- Tim Huxley, Chairman, Mandarin Shipping Ltd- Eric Ip, Group Managing Director, Hutchison Port Holdings Ltd- Frosti Lau, General Manager, Cargo Service Delivery, Cathay Pacific Cargo- Dr Kelvin Leung, CEO, Asia Pacific, DHL Global Forwarding- Misha A Murakami, Deputy Manager, America Trade Division, COSCO SHIPPING Lines Co, Ltd- Charles Raymond, President and CEO, Ray-Mont Logistics- Paolo Emilio Signorini, President, Genoa and Savona Port AuthorityFlagship event for Hong Kong Maritime WeekALMC is one of the celebratory events for the Hong Kong SAR's 20th anniversary, garnering support from various sectors and matching the event's theme "Together, Progress, Opportunity." ALMC is also a flagship event of the Hong Kong Maritime Week, organised by the Hong Kong Maritime and Port Board. The ALMC is supported by the Hong Kong Logistics Development Council and Hong Kong Maritime and Port Board. The HKTDC invited 20 global leaders in the logistics and shipping industries and representatives of internationally renowned companies to serve as honorary advisors to provide advice on the agenda and content of the ALMC. 