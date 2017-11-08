The 25th edition of the Hong Kong Optical Fair opens today, showcasing the latest eyewear and optometric products from a record 800 exhibitors from 28 countries and regions.



Models parade the latest collections of eyewear brands at the Brand Name Gallery.



HONG KONG, Nov 8, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and co-organised by the Hong Kong Optical Manufacturers Association, the 25th edition of the Hong Kong Optical Fair opened today and will run from 8-10 November at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). This year's fair welcomes a record 800 exhibitors from 28 countries and regions, including new exhibitors from Denmark, India, San Marino and Sweden.Among the fastest-growing industries, global eyewear sales this year will reach nearly HK$1 trillion, according to Euromonitor International. "As a major eyewear manufacturer and exporter, Hong Kong's total exports of spectacles, lenses and frames in the first nine months of 2017 surpassed HK$15.4 billion, up two per cent year-on-year," said Benjamin Chau, Acting Executive Director of the HKTDC. "The strong rebound in demand in mature markets such as Japan, Australia and New Zealand, and the thriving demand in emerging markets were key factors that contributed to the growth. Hong Kong's top export markets are the United States, Italy and the Chinese mainland. Exports to ASEAN markets have also seen satisfactory growth."To bring more business opportunities to exhibitors, the HKTDC has organised 76 buying missions from 47 countries and regions, bringing more than 3,400 companies to the fair. Among the participants are Australia's Aviva & Mann Optical Group, Canada's Fuji Optical Company, Brazil's MASTER GLASSES, Uruguay's Optica Nova and Legol Optica, the Chinese mainland's Jilin Wangpeng Glasses Co, Ltd and IPai Shanghai Auction Co, Ltd, Thailand's The Mall Group Co Ltd, the Philippines' GreatValuePlus, and the Singapore National Eye Centre.Vintage handcrafted eyewear and smart designs in focusEyewear is a key style accessory. With vintage and scholarly styles in fashion, handcrafted spectacles have also become highly sought after. Several renowned handcrafted eyewear brands, including Oh My Glasses TOKYO, CLASSICO and Savile Row, are showcasing an assortment of styles; from small round frames to classic square frames. The popular Japanese brand 999.9 (Booth: GH-E30), which specialises in comfortable, durable frames made with acetate and titanium, presents its special-edition frame designed with its patented Gyaku-R hinge for the overseas market.Smart eyewear is another fair highlight. Hong Kong exhibitor, Shutoo Gavazzi Optical Ltd's (Booth: 1C-G16) LCD lenses can change from sunglasses to colourless plain glasses in a second, using a patented technology for eye protection. The Australian brand Mallee Bull (Booth: GH-R10), a market leader in sports eyewear, is presenting its high-definition and free-form optics that create new experiences for sports enthusiasts. First-time exhibitor Bliz (Booth: GH-F03) from Sweden is featuring sports eyewear that uses ultra-light material and the Hydro Lens System for flexibility, comfort and protection.Nine theme zones displaying a myriad of designsThis year's Optical Fair features nine theme zones, showcasing a broad spectrum of eyewear products to facilitate buyer sourcing. The acclaimed Brand Name Gallery features 225 international brands, including 999.9, B1919 EYEWEAR, BLANC & ECLARE, EVISU, Freddie Wood, ic! berlin, Markus-t, MINIMA, MUZIK, Oh My Glasses TOKYO, PARIM, Savile Row, Stepper, Superdry.Highlighted products include:- Specialising in vintage and progressive design eyewear that fuses traditional Japanese design and western Gothic influences, Matsuda (Booth: GH-F12) is a boutique Japanese eyewear brand.- Glamorous sunglasses made in a hybrid acetate and metal style by BLANC & ECLARE (Booth: GH-D02), a brand founded by Jessica, the multi-talented Korean superstar. The brand is making its debut at the fair.- Frames constructed from natural buffalo horn, pioneered by German exhibitor Freddie Wood (Booth: GH-P04). The unique pattern of each frame is excellent for reflecting the wearer's distinctive style.- Eyewear with geometric patterns inspired by the Suprematist paintings of the 20th-century artist Malevich, from German brand, ic! berlin (Booth: GH-E30). Its latest design highlights the harmony of the frame and face, presenting an elegant artistic impression.Several eyewear parades will be staged at the Brand Name Gallery, where models will showcase the latest collections of trend-setting eyewear brands.Other zones include Contact Lens & Accessories; Sporting & Professional Eyewear; Kids Eyewear and Reading Glasses; Frames, Lens and Parts; Eyewear Accessories; Diagnostic Instruments; and Optometric Instruments & Machinery. There are also group pavilions representing the Chinese mainland, France, Italy, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, the Hong Kong Optical Manufacturers Association, and the Visionaries of Style, providing a comprehensive trading platform for the industry.Local creativity winning on the world stageTo showcase the local designs and products of Hong Kong eyewear manufacturers, the Hong Kong Optical Manufacturers Association is promoting a number of local brands, including BIG HORN, CreationVC, Genic Eyewear, PAULO PILIPE and People by People, at the Brand Name Gallery.The creative, bold and innovative designs of BIG HORN are revered by international celebrities and stylists. The brand's collections have won international awards, including Italy's A'Design Award and the US International Design Award for the designs' distinctive personality. Also on display are the new foldable sunglasses by Hong Kong brand People by People.At Hall 1D, the winning and finalist entries of the 19th Hong Kong Eyewear Design Competition are on display, showcasing Hong Kong's extraordinary creativity to global buyers. Buyers can also cast their votes to pick the winner of The Latest Look Award. Details on the winning works can be found at: http://bit.ly/2zvsEPISeminars by top Harvard ophthalmology scholar and market trend expertsThe 15th Hong Kong Optometric Conference will be held tomorrow (9 November) under the theme "Neuro Vision Rehabilitation." The conference will gather experts from Hong Kong, Australia, Canada and the United States, including ophthalmology Professor Eliezer Peli of the Harvard Medical School, to examine such important topics as prismatic treatments and elderly neuro visual disorders. In addition, multiple seminars and workshops will be held during the fair to facilitate information exchange, such as Europe's retail and consumer trends and business opportunities in emerging markets. Representatives from renowned German research institute GfK will speak on eyewear design and market trends.With the rapid development of mobile technology, e-Badge has been introduced at the fair for the first time to enhance buyers' sourcing experience. The Optical Fair is being held concurrently with the HKTDC Hong Kong International Wine and Spirits Fair (9-11 November), drawing more buyers for greater business opportunities.Fair Website: hkopticalfair.hktdc.comPhoto download: http://bit.ly/2fxFKDkAbout HKTDCEstablished in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. With more than 40 offices globally, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China, Asia and the world. With 50 years of experience, the HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to provide companies, particularly SMEs, with business opportunities on the mainland and in international markets, while providing information via trade publications, research reports and digital channels including the media room.