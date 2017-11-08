More than 1,800 Malaysian buyers attend the two-day In Style, Hong Kong Expo (7 to 8 November) to source products supplied by Hong Kong brands. 600 business matching meetings were organised by the HKTDC, with an aim to generate more collaboration opportunities.

The gala dinner featured a fashion parade that showcased batik fashion created by six Hong Kong fashion designers in a "Batik crossover" project.

From L: Professor Royce Yuen, CEO, MaLogic; Joseph Phi, President, LF Logistics; Kevin Huang, CEO, Pixels Ltd; and Nicholas Ho, Deputy Managing Director, hpa, examined how Hong Kong service companies can help Malaysian companies expand their business at the main symposium.



HKTDC Communication and Public Affairs Department Sam Ho Tel: +852-2584-4569 Email: sam.sy.ho@hktdc.org

HONG KONG, Nov 8, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - In Style, Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council's (HKTDC) mega promotion event held in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur, concluded today. The campaign was enthusiastically supported by the Malaysian political and business communities. Key events included a Symposium that promoted Hong Kong's professional services, an Expo that showcased the products of Hong Kong's leading brands, and a Gala Dinner that fostered exchange between Hong Kong's and Malaysia's business communities. The three events were attended by a total of more than 4,100 visitors.Symposium spotlights Hong Kong servicesThe In Style, Hong Kong Symposium was held yesterday (7 November) at the Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur. More than 1,800 participants attended the event. At the main symposium, Professor Royce Yuen, CEO, MaLogic; Joseph Phi, President, LF Logistics; Kevin Huang, CEO, Pixels Ltd; and Nicholas Ho, Deputy Managing Director, hpa, examined how Hong Kong service companies can help Malaysian companies expand their business.During the thematic session about Legal Risk Management in International Trade, Rimsky Yuen, Secretary for Justice, the Government of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) said Hong Kong is not just the ideal bridge between Mainland China and Malaysia, but is also well placed to provide a wide range of professional services to facilitate Malaysian businesses in grasping emerging opportunities in projects under the Belt and Road Initiative.Highlighting the importance of legal risk management in modern business practice, Mr Yuen said with its strong legal system, Hong Kong is ready and able to serve as an international and neutral legal risk management and dispute resolution hub.Gala Dinner fosters Malaysia-Hong Kong exchangeThe gala dinner held last night (7 November) at the Shangri-La Hotel Kuala Lumpur was attended by more than 500 of Malaysia's and Hong Kong's political, business and community leaders. In his speech, Vincent HS Lo, Chairman of the HKTDC, expressed gratitude for the support given to the In Style, Hong Kong campaign. He said Malaysia and Hong Kong have long enjoyed close business links. "The Belt and Road Initiative will provide further impetus to the soon-to-be-signed Hong Kong-ASEAN free trade agreement."In addition to presenting four dishes created by Michelin Star chef Alvin Leung, the gala dinner also featured a fashion parade that showcased batik fashion created by six Hong Kong fashion designers in a "Batik crossover" project. Miss Hong Kong 2016, Crystal Fung, and artistes Jacqueline Ch'ng and Zoie Tam were among the models in the fashion parade. There was also an interactive gallery entitled "A Moment in HK" that displayed the works of noted artist and photographer Simon Yam, and award-winning Hong Kong photographers: Tugo Cheng, Jimmy Ho and Kelvin Yuen.Over 1,800 Malaysian buyers take in the ExpoThe two-day Expo (7 to 8 November) featured 40 exhibitors and welcomed more than 1,800 Malaysian buyers to source products supplied by Hong Kong brands. The HKTDC also organised 600 business matching meetings to generate more collaboration opportunities. Products on display encompassed home electronics, gifts and premium, fashion accessories, fine jewellery and watches, as well as eco-friendly products. Exhibiting brands included Chow Tai Fook, Chinese Arts & Crafts, ECO Concepts, HYOne, Me Too!, Prima Series, SAGA and Team Green.Citywide promotions for Kuala Lumpur consumers to savour the Hong Kong lifestyleTo promote Hong Kong cuisine and lifestyle to more Malaysian consumers, the HKTDC partnered with 30 Hong Kong and Malaysian brands and more than 140 restaurants and retail outlets to organise a series of citywide promotions to offer discounts and incentives.To amplify the promotion effect of the In Style, Hong Kong campaign, from now until early December, the HKTDC will spotlight Hong Kong's design-led products, trendy fashion and culinary experience at pop-up stores, showcases and retail stores. Kuala Lumpur consumers can pick up a Citywide Promotion coupon booklet at the participating outlets across Kuala Lumpur to enjoy the offers.Websites:In Style, Hong Kong website: www.instyle-hk.comIn Style, Hong Kong Symposium and Speakers' List: http://symposium.instyle-hk.comIn Style, Hong Kong Expo and Exhibitors List: http://expo.instyle-hk.comIn Style, Hong Kong Citywide Promotion: http://citywide.instyle-hk.comVideo highlights from In Style, Hong Kong will be added soon to this release on HKTDC Media Room (http://mediaroom.hktdc.com)Photo download: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/zbwxm978d3fc7wu/AABR7XZ1Bnnz8i0Ddaygotn3a?dl=0About HKTDCEstablished in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. With more than 40 offices globally, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China, Asia and the world. With 50 years of experience, the HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to provide companies, particularly SMEs, with business opportunities on the mainland and in international markets, while providing information via trade publications, research reports and digital channels including the media room. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Google+, Twitter @hktdc, LinkedIn.- Google+: https://plus.google.com/+hktdc- Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/hktdc- LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/hong-kong-trade-development-councilSource: HKTDCContact:Copyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.