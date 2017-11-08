

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - E.ON AG (EONGY.PK) reported Wednesday a profit in its first nine months of fiscal 2017, compared to a loss last year. Sales, meanwhile, edged down. The German energy company also reaffirmed its adjusted earnings forecast for full-year 2017.



CFO Marc Spieker said, 'All key figures and developments are in line with our planning. We therefore reaffirm our forecast for full-year 2017. We're well on our way toward achieving new flexibility for future investments and higher dividends.'



Spieker added that the company currently is designing a strategy for E.ON's future growth. 'By early 2018, we'll define detailed targets for where and how E.ON can grow in the years ahead along with our new dividend policy and present them when we present our 2017 financial results,' he said.



In the first nine months of fiscal 2017, the company's net income attributable to shareholders was 3.71 billion euros, compared to prior year's loss of 3.95 billion euros. Earnings per share were 1.75 euros, compared to loss of 2.02 euros a year ago.



Adjusted net income was 965 million euros, compared to 641 million euros last year. Adjusted net income per share were 0.46 euro, compared to 0.33 euro last year.



As anticipated, adjusted earnings before interest and tax or EBIT declined around 8 percent to 2.12 billion euros, but in line with expectations. Adjusted EBIT at core business of Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables, was slightly below the prior-year level, by 194 million euros, but in line with expectations.



In the third quarter, adjusted EBIT surpassed the previous year's quarter by 13 percent. Earnings at core business were higher by 6 percent.



Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months dropped 3 percent from last year to 3.54 billion euros.



Sales edged down 1 percent to 27.94 billion euros from 28.20 billion euros a year ago.



Looking ahead, the company continues to expect full-year 2017 adjusted EBIT to be between 2.8 billion euros and 3.1 billion euros, and its adjusted net income to be between 1.20 billion euros and 1.45 billion euros.



In Germany, E.ON shares were trading at 10.67 euros, up 1.19 percent.



