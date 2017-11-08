Scot Harden Named National Sales And Marketing Director For Tropos Technologies And Cenntro Metro Line

Focus on Dealer Development, Sales and Brand Awareness

MORGAN HILL, California, Nov.8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Electric vehicle (EV) industry veteran Scot Harden has been named National Sales and Marketing Director for Tropos Technologies and its Cenntro Metro compact low-speed vehicle (LSV) utility truck line. Tropos Technologies was named the U.S. distributor by Hangzhou, China based Cenntro Automotive Corporation back in July with U.S. headquarters in Morgan Hill, Ca. Harden is an EV industry pioneer and has a hard earned reputation in the powersports industry as a sales and marketing visionary who has helped build several iconic motorcycle brands including KTM, Husqvarna and Zero electric motorcycles.

"We are very excited Scot is joining the Tropos team," commented Tropos Technologies CEO John Bautista. "He has a proven track record for developing brands, sales channels and introducing new technologies to the marketplace all of which are crucial to our mission here at Tropos Technologies. We believe the Cenntro Metro pushes the boundaries of the LSV utility vehicle value proposition especially in the light duty segment and firmly believe it will find a welcome reception from municipalities, campuses, convention centers and agricultural businesses all looking to lower their carbon footprint and operating costs. We look forward to working with Scot to bring it to the U.S. market," concluded Bautista.

"Tropos Technologies has a very interesting initial product offering on its hands with the Cenntro Metro," stated Harden. "Its design is very appealing and the build quality is top notch. It's versatile, durable and possess a load capacity that makes it a great out-of-the-blocks product offering. The initial market testing Tropos has done with potential partners has been very positive and we are confident we have a real winner on our hands. The Cenntro Metro addresses a very large EV use category that is currently not being served. I look forward to working with the Tropos Technologies team to bring the company and the brand to the marketplace."

According to Navigant Research, the on-road LSV market in 2017 is estimated to be between $201 and $390 million. Tropos Technologies is currently looking for business partners throughout the U.S. who are interested in reaping the benefits of being associated with Cenntro's cutting edge design and manufacturing capabilities.

About Tropos Technologies, Inc. - Tropos Technologies, Inc. is a multi discipline service provider focused on alternative transportation. Tropos' expertise includes, but is not limited to, Engineering, Manufacturing and Distribution of components and complete vehicles. Tropos also assisted Cenntro in the development of the Metro as well as its US Homologation and CARB certification. http://tropostech.com

About Cenntro Automotive Corporation -

Cenntro Automotive Corporation designs and manufactures all-electric utility vehicles for sale in the United States, Europe and China. Cenntro Automotive is positioned to become the global leader in production of emission-free vehicles that reach 200+ MPGe, including the versatile METRO, an All-Electric Compact Utility Vehicle. Cenntro Automotive is dedicated to developing utility vehicles that are characterized by groundbreaking design, safety, efficiency and practicality. The combination of Cenntro's expertise and its ability to work with strategic partners worldwide allows it to develop vehicles that set new standards for functionality, size, safety and affordability. http://cenntroauto.com

