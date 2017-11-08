NIIT Technologies Wins 'Automation Project of the Year' Award From Global Sourcing Association

LONDON and NOIDA, India, November 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

NIIT Technologies Limited, a leading global IT solutions organization, announced that it has been conferred with the 'Automation Project of the Year' award by Global Sourcing Association (GSA). The award recognizes NIIT Technologies' Robotics Process Automation (RPA) solution for enterprises.

NIIT Technologies deployed RPA for a leading organisation in the insurance and reinsurance business to automate risk entries for all its high volume lines of business (aviation, cargo, marine and terrorism). Automation enabled publishing of accurate and timely reports; manage seasonality of volumes and deliver the work within the stipulated time. The company also automated all the reports on its proprietary framework 'TermsMonitor' hence providing a single comprehensive enterprise solution bringing together multiple tools into a single platform.

Kerry Hallard, CEO of the GSA UK, commented: "This year marks the 30th anniversary since the founding of the GSA, making this year's awards particularly pertinent. The sourcing industry is being disrupted at unprecedented speed and on a global level. This makes the fabulous results delivered by our award nominees even more remarkable, demonstrating impressive collaboration across client and provider teams and a commitment to driving ever greater value-add across contracts. I'd like to congratulate all 58 organisations who made the shortlist in the first place and, of course, the twenty eventual category winners."

Sasanka Panda, Head of BPO, NIIT Technologies commented, "Organizations today are looking for partners who can help them enhance productivity while helping to meet the challenges posed by disruptive technologies and new business models. This award celebrates the value that the technology providers are delivering to their clients and we are thrilled to be a part of the winning list."

GSA is the industry association and professional body for the global sourcing industry, and home of the Global Sourcing Standard.

NIIT Technologies is a leading global IT solutions organization servicing customers across the Americas, Europe, Asia and Australia. Differentiated on the strength of its industry expertise, NIIT Technologies services clients in travel and transportation, banking and financial services, insurance, manufacturing and media verticals, offering a range of services including application development and maintenance, infrastructure management, and business process management. Focused on digital services, the Company is helping businesses design agile, scalable and digital operating models. NIIT Technologies adheres to major global benchmarks and standards of quality and information security.

