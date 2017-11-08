-- Higher average selling prices on a sequential quarter basis in both the Drainage and Water segments -- Sold the U.S. concrete and steel pressure pipe business for a loss of $31.6 million that contributed to the net loss of $11.5 million for the quarter -- Adjusted EBITDA of $60.9 million, above the mid-point of the guidance range despite the impact of two major hurricanes -- Ended the quarter with no outstanding balance on the Revolver



IRVING, Texas, Nov. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forterra, Inc. ("Forterra" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:FRTA), a leading manufacturer of water and drainage infrastructure pipe and products in the United States and Eastern Canada, today announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.1



Third Quarter 2017 Results Third quarter 2017 net sales increased to $444.3 million, compared to $441.1 million in the prior year quarter. Net loss for the quarter was $11.5 million, or a loss of $0.18 per share, compared to net income of $8.4 million, or $0.19 per share, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $60.9 million, compared to $80.4 million in the prior year quarter. The estimated Adjusted EBITDA impact of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma was approximately $3.7 million including a $3.0 million impact to Drainage Pipe & Products ("Drainage") and $0.7 million impact to Water Pipe & Products ("Water").



Drainage net sales increased to $248.2 million, compared to $215.5 million in the prior year quarter, due primarily to $28.4 million of net sales from acquisitions. Net sales excluding the acquisitions grew year over year with organic growth in shipments partially offset by the negative impact of Hurricanes Irma and Harvey. Drainage gross profit was $51.8 million compared to $52.7 million in the prior year quarter, primarily due to higher labor, freight and raw materials costs, that were not fully offset by an increase in selling prices. Third quarter 2017 Drainage EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA were $47.3 million and $48.1 million, respectively, compared to $51.5 million and $51.8 million, respectively, in the prior year quarter.



Water net sales decreased to $196.0 million, compared to $225.6 million in the prior year quarter, despite higher selling prices of ductile iron pipe products. The sale of the U.S. concrete and steel pressure pipe business effective July 31, 2017 reduced net sales by $8.9 million. The balance of the net sales decline was due to lower net sales of concrete pressure pipe products in Canada and the impact of lower net sales of ductile iron pipe. The decline in net sales of Canada pressure pipe products was due to the completion of a large project in 2016. The decline in ductile iron pipe sales was due to the impact of Hurricane Irma and lower demand for infrastructure projects.



Water gross profit in the third quarter was $30.9 million compared to $49.4 million in the prior year quarter. Third quarter 2017 Water EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $(4.1) million and $28.4 million, respectively, compared to $43.6 million and $43.3 million, respectively, in the prior year quarter. The declines in gross profit, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA were due to the impact of lower profitability from both ductile iron pipe sales and concrete and steel pressure pipe sales.



The ductile iron pipe portion of the Water segment was impacted by higher scrap costs that were not fully offset by an increase in selling prices of products sold. In Canada, the decline in Water EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to lower net sales of concrete pressure pipe products as a result of a large project that was completed in 2016.



Summary of Results for the Divested U.S. Concrete and Steel Pressure Pipe Business ($ in millions) Three Months Ended September 30, 2017 2016 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net Sales $ 10.8 $ 19.7 EBITDA (33.9 ) (6.1 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (2.4 ) $ (3.1 )



Consolidated SG&A costs were lower in the third quarter of 2017 as compared to the prior year quarter due primarily to lower consulting and professional fees during the quarter.



CEO Commentary Forterra CEO Jeff Bradley commented, "Our results this quarter demonstrate our ability to successfully execute on multiple objectives on a sequential quarter basis, including higher selling prices, lower costs, and improved earnings. Additionally, in spite of the impact of two major hurricanes, Adjusted EBITDA was above the mid-point of our guidance range. My expectation for continued improvement in our earnings is supported by ongoing initiatives, a solid backlog and favorable market conditions."



Balance Sheet and Liquidity At September 30, 2017, the Company had cash of $41.1 million and outstanding debt on its senior term loan of $1.2 billion. As of September 30, 2017, there was no outstanding balance on the Company's $300 million Revolver following an $80 million net pay down during the quarter. The Company expects to continue to build its cash position through the end of 2017 reflecting the anticipated benefit of positive cash flow from working capital during the fourth quarter.



Financial Outlook The Company expects that the net loss for the fourth quarter of 2017 will range from $16 million to $13 million and Adjusted EBITDA will range from $20 million to $25 million. The guidance range anticipates delivering an improved year over year Adjusted EBITDA margin variance in Q4 2017 as compared to the prior quarter. The guidance range also assumes a year over year decline in sales, including a $27 million decline in net sales associated with the divestiture of the U.S. concrete and steel pressure pipe business. The Company expects to see higher sequential quarter SG&A reflecting the continued use of professionals in support of its Sarbanes-Oxley implementation.



About Forterra Forterra is a leading manufacturer of water and drainage pipe and products in the U.S. and Eastern Canada for a variety of water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution, drainage and stormwater management. Based in Irving, Texas, Forterra's product breadth and significant scale help make it a one-stop shop for water related pipe and products, and a preferred supplier to a wide variety of customers, including contractors, distributors and municipalities. For more information on Forterra, visit http://forterrabp.com.



Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on historical information available at the time the statements are made and are based on management's reasonable belief or expectations with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from the belief or expectations expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. Investors are referred to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net sales $ 444,25 $ 441,13 $ 1,219, $ 1,009, 7 2 244 851 Cost of goods sold 362,150 339,819 1,022,574 789,756 Gross profit 82,107 101,313 196,670 220,095 Selling, general & (59,366 ) (62,355 ) (191,964 ) (153,076 ) administrative expenses Impairment and exit (1,193 ) (555 ) (13,004 ) (578 ) charges Earnings from equity 2,936 4,146 9,449 9,014 method investee Other operating 2,008 1,946 5,251 5,290 income, net (55,615 ) (56,818 ) (190,268 ) (139,350 ) Income from operations 26,492 44,495 6,402 80,745 Other income (expenses) Interest expense (15,582 ) (31,756 ) (46,202 ) (73,885 ) Other expense, net (30,866 ) (217 ) (30,866 ) (1,394 ) Income (loss) from (19,956 ) 12,522 (70,666 ) 5,466 continuing operations before income taxes Income tax benefit 8,454 (8,154 ) 25,448 28,586 (expense) Income (loss) from (11,502 ) 4,368 (45,218 ) 34,052 continuing operations Discontinued operations, - 4,000 - 7,069 net of tax Net income (loss) $ (11,50 ) $ 8,368 $ (45,21 ) $ 41,121 2 8 Basic and Diluted earnings (loss) per share: Continuing operations $ (0.18 ) $ 0.10 $ (0.71 ) $ 0.75 Discontinued operations $ - $ 0.09 $ - $ 0.16 Net income (loss) $ (0.18 ) $ 0.19 $ (0.71 ) $ 0.91 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and Diluted 63,799 45,369 63,794 45,369







Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data) September December 31, 30, 2016 2017 ASSETS (unaudited) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 41,131 $ 40,024 Receivables, net 266,676 201,481 Inventories 264,292 279,502 Prepaid expenses 5,596 6,417 Other current assets 22,430 5,179 Total current assets 600,125 532,603 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 426,246 452,914 Goodwill 504,964 491,447 Intangible assets, net 243,603 281,598 Investment in equity method investee 55,685 55,236 Other long-term assets 15,992 10,988 Total assets $ 1,846, $ 1,824, 615 786 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Trade payables $ 133,89 $ 134,05 9 9 Accrued liabilities 79,320 82,165 Deferred revenue 8,892 20,797 Current portion of long-term debt 12,510 10,500 Total current liabilities 234,621 247,521 Non-current liabilities Senior term loan 1,182,545 990,483 Revolving credit facility - 95,064 Deferred tax liabilities 77,651 100,550 Deferred gain on sale-leaseback 76,469 78,215 Other long-term liabilities 27,991 23,253 Long-term TRA Payable 159,003 156,783 Total liabilities 1,758,280 1,691,869 Equity Common stock, $0.001 par value, 64,294,793 and 18 18 63,924,124 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, and 190,000,000 shares authorized Additional paid-in-capital 229,057 228,316 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,130 ) (5,025 ) Retained deficit (135,610 ) (90,392 ) Total shareholders' equity 88,335 132,917 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,846, $ 1,824, 615 786



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Nine months ended September 30, 2017 2016 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (unaudited) (unaudited) Net Income (loss) $ (45,21 ) $ 41,121 8 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation & amortization expense 87,463 71,049 Loss on business divestiture 31,606 - Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 1,749 1,169 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 6,061 6,393 Impairment charges 10,551 - Earnings from equity method investee (9,449 ) (9,014 ) Distributions from equity method investee 9,000 7,800 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, (2,035 ) 1,606 net Provision (recoveries) for doubtful accounts 2,289 (1,235 ) Deferred taxes (16,321 ) (51,846 ) Deferred rent 1,941 - Other non-cash items 1,690 45 Change in assets and liabilities: Receivables, net (84,974 ) (61,591 ) Inventories (18,217 ) 18,370 Other assets (15,522 ) (7,973 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,668 7,854 Other assets & liabilities (2,415 ) 7,124 NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (39,133 ) 30,872 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property, plant and equipment (38,729 ) (27,043 ) Proceeds from business divestiture 23,200 - Assets and liabilities acquired, business (35,380 ) (872,471 ) combinations, net NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (50,909 ) (899,514 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from sale-leaseback - 216,280 Deferred transaction costs on failed - (6,492 ) sale-leaseback Payment of debt issuance costs (2,498 ) (10,638 ) Payment of equity issuance costs - (6,669 ) Payments on term loans (8,880 ) (2,191 ) Proceeds from term loans, net 200,000 548,400 Proceeds from revolver 194,000 131,611 Payments on revolver (293,000 ) (55,173 ) Proceeds from settlement of derivatives - 6,546 Capital contribution from parent - 402,127 Payments for return of contributed capital - (363,582 ) Other financing activities (232 ) - NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 89,390 860,219 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 1,759 1,050 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 1,107 (7,373 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 40,024 43,590 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 41,131 $ 36,217 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES: Cash interest paid 40,968 51,476 Income taxes paid 27,590 - SUPPLEMENTAL NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING DISCLOSURES: Fair value changes of derivatives recorded in OCI, (4,103 ) (1,253 ) net of tax



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures



In addition to our results calculated under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), in this earnings release we also present adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures and have been presented in this earnings release as supplemental measures of financial performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with GAAP. We calculate adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before (earnings)/loss from discontinued operations, interest expense, income tax benefit (expense), depreciation and amortization and before impairment and restructuring charges, (gains)/losses on the sale of property, plant and equipment and certain other non-recurring income and expenses, such as transaction costs, inventory step-up impacting margin, non-cash compensation expense and costs associated with disposed sites. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales.



Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are presented in this earnings release because they are important metrics used by management as one of the means by which it assesses our financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are also frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. We use adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as supplements to GAAP measures of performance to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies, to make budgeting decisions, to allocate resources and to compare our performance relative to our peers. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are also important measures for assessing our operating results and evaluating each operating segment's performance on a consistent basis, by excluding the impacts of depreciation, amortization, income tax expense, interest expense and other items not indicative of ongoing operating performance. Additionally, these measures, when used in conjunction with related GAAP financial measures, provide investors with additional financial analytical framework which management uses, in addition to historical operating results, as the basis for financial, operational and planning decisions and present measurements that third parties have indicated are useful in assessing the Company and its results of operations.



Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin have certain limitations. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to consolidated net income, and in the case of our segment results, adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to EBITDA, which the chief operating decision maker reviews for purposes of evaluating segment profit, or in the case of any of the non-GAAP measures, as a substitute for any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. Similarly, adjusted EBITDA margin should not be considered as an alternative to gross margin or any other margin calculated in accordance with GAAP. These measures also should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items for which these non-GAAP measures make adjustments. Additionally, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not intended to be liquidity measures because of certain limitations such as: (i) they do not reflect our cash outlays for capital expenditures or future contractual commitments; (ii) they do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital; (iii) they do not reflect interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest, or principal payments, on indebtedness; (iv) they do not reflect income tax expense or the cash necessary to pay income taxes; and (v) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and these non-GAAP measures do not reflect cash requirements for such replacements.



Other companies, including other companies in our industry, may not use such measures or may calculate one or more of the measures differently than as presented in this earnings release, limiting their usefulness as a comparative measure. In evaluating adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, you should be aware that in the future we will incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments made in the calculations below and the presentation of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin should not be construed to mean that our future results will be unaffected by such adjustments. Management compensates for these limitations by using adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental financial metrics and in conjunction with results prepared in accordance with GAAP.



Reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) Three months ended September 30, 2017 2016 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income (loss) $ (11,502 ) $ 8,368 Loss from discontinued operations, net - (4,000 ) Interest expense 15,582 31,756 Depreciation and amortization 29,158 28,490 Income tax (benefit) expense (8,454 ) 8,154 EBITDA1 24,784 72,768 (Gain) loss on sale of property, plant & equipment, 555 1,547 net2 Impairment and exit charges3 1,193 555 Transaction costs4 1,553 8,139 Inventory step-up impacting margin5 394 - Costs associated with disposed sites6 31,606 46 Non-cash compensation7 1,444 - Other (gains) expenses8 (679 ) (2,676 ) Adjusted EBITDA9 $ 60,850 $ 80,379 Adjusted EBITDA margin9 13.7 % 18.2 % Gross profit 82,107 101,313 Gross profit margin 18.5 % 23.0 %



Nine months ended September 30, 2017 2016 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income (loss) $ (45,218 ) $ 41,121 Loss from discontinued operations, net - (7,069 ) Interest expense 46,202 73,885 Depreciation and amortization 87,463 64,918 Income tax benefit (25,448 ) (28,586 ) EBITDA1 62,999 144,269 (Gain) loss on sale of property, plant & 1,749 1,177 equipment, net2 Impairment and exit charges3 13,004 578 Transaction costs4 6,291 19,228 Inventory step-up impacting margin5 2,151 12,515 Costs associated with disposed sites6 31,606 234 Non-cash compensation7 2,688 - Other (gains) expenses8 (1,217 ) (2,676 ) Adjusted EBITDA9 $ 119,271 $ 175,325 Adjusted EBITDA margin9 9.8 % 17.4 % Gross profit 196,670 220,095 Gross profit margin 16.1 % 21.8 %



1 For purposes of evaluating segment profit, the Company's chief operating decision maker reviews EBITDA as a basis for making the decisions to allocate resources and assess performance. 2 (Gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment, primarily related to the disposition of manufacturing facilities. 3 Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets and other exit charges. 4 Legal, valuation, accounting, advisory and other costs related to business combinations and other transactions. 5 Effect of the purchase accounting step-up in the value of inventory to fair value recognized in cost of goods sold as a result of business combinations. 6 Loss on divestiture of U.S. concrete and steel pressure pipe business, and results of operations of our disposed roof tile business and other disposed sites for the periods presented, net of specific items for which adjustments are separately made elsewhere in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA presented herein. 7 Non-cash equity compensation expense. 8 Other (gains) losses, such as gain on insurance proceeds related to the destruction of property and adjustments to the estimated value of the TRA liability. 9 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures. See the discussion of why we believe they are useful and reconciliation thereof to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the beginning of these schedules.



Reconciliation of segment EBITDA to segment Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) Three months ended Drainage Water Pipe & Corporate Total September 30, 2017 Pipe & Products and Other Products EBITDA1 $ 47,342 $ (4,144 ) $ (18,41 ) $ 24,784 4 (Gain) loss on sale of (75 ) 680 (50 ) 555 property, plant & equipment, net2 Impairment and exit - 354 839 1,193 charges3 Transaction costs4 - - 1,553 1,553 Inventory step-up 394 - - 394 impacting margin5 Costs associated with - 31,606 - 31,606 disposed sites6 Non-cash compensation7 405 308 731 1,444 Other (gains) expenses8 - (404 ) (275 ) (679 ) Adjusted EBITDA9 $ 48,066 $ 28,400 $ (15,61 ) $ 60,850 6 Net sales $ 248,23 $ 195,98 $ 39 $ 444,25 1 7 7 Gross Profit $ 51,825 $ 30,920 $ (638 ) $ 82,107



Three months ended Drainage Water Pipe & Corporate Total September 30, 2016 Pipe & Products and Other Products EBITDA1 $ 51,502 $ 43,634 $ (22,36 ) $ 72,768 8 (Gain) loss on sale of 6 1,541 - 1,547 property, plant & equipment, net2 Impairment and exit 245 304 6 555 charges3 Transaction costs4 - 466 7,673 8,139 Inventory step-up impacting - - - - margin5 Costs associated with 46 - - 46 disposed sites6 Other (gains) expenses8 - (2,676 ) - (2,676 ) Adjusted EBITDA9 $ 51,799 $ 43,269 $ (14,68 ) $ 80,379 9 Net sales $ 215,48 $ 225,64 $ 1 $ 441,13 6 5 2 Gross Profit $ 52,661 $ 49,394 $ (742 ) $ 101,31 3



Nine months ended Drainage Water Pipe & Corporate Total September 30, 2017 Pipe & Products and Other Products EBITDA1 $ 98,832 $ 30,881 $ (66,71 ) $ 62,999 4 (Gain) loss on sale of (4 ) 1,753 - 1,749 property, plant & equipment, net2 Impairment and exit (14 ) 12,179 839 13,004 charges3 Transaction costs4 - 6,291 6,291 Inventory step-up 2,151 - - 2,151 impacting margin5 Costs associated with - 31,606 - 31,606 disposed sites6 Non-cash compensation7 454 345 1,889 2,688 Other (gains) expenses8 - (942 ) (275 ) (1,217 ) Adjusted EBITDA9 $ 101,41 $ 75,822 $ (57,97 ) $ 119,27 9 0 1 Net sales $ 630,20 $ 588,99 $ 45 $ 1,219, 0 9 244 Gross Profit $ 112,32 $ 86,327 $ (1,980 ) $ 196,67 3 0



Nine months ended September Drainage Water Pipe & Corporate Total 30, 2016 Pipe & Products and Other Products EBITDA1 $ 126,53 $ 80,251 $ (62,51 ) $ 144,26 6 8 9 (Gain) loss on sale of 247 83 847 1,177 property, plant & equipment, net2 Impairment and exit 245 327 6 578 charges3 Transaction costs4 - 535 18,693 19,228 Inventory step-up impacting 1,878 10,637 - 12,515 margin5 Costs associated with 234 - - 234 disposed sites6 Other (gains) expenses8 - (2,676 ) - (2,676 ) Adjusted EBITDA9 $ 129,14 $ 89,157 $ (42,97 ) $ 175,32 0 2 5 Net sales $ 552,03 $ 455,28 $ 2,530 $ 1,009, 5 6 851 Gross Profit $ 131,32 $ 90,611 $ (1,841 ) $ 220,09 5 5



1 For purposes of evaluating segment profit, the Company's chief operating decision maker reviews EBITDA as a basis for making the decisions to allocate resources and assess performance. 2 (Gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment, primarily related to the disposition of manufacturing facilities. 3 Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets and other exit charges. 4 Legal, valuation, accounting, advisory and other costs related to business combinations and other transactions. 5 Effect of the purchase accounting step-up in the value of inventory to fair value recognized in cost of goods sold as a result of business combinations. 6 Loss on divestiture of U.S. concrete and steel pressure pipe business, and results of operations of our disposed roof tile business and other disposed sites for the periods presented, net of specific items for which adjustments are separately made elsewhere in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA presented herein. 7 Non-cash equity compensation expense. 8 Other (gains) losses, such as gain on insurance proceeds related to the destruction of property and adjustments to the estimated value of the TRA liability. 9 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures. See the discussion of why we believe they are useful and reconciliation thereof to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the beginning of these schedules.



Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Guidance for Q4 2017 (in millions) Q4 2017 EBITDA Guidance Low High Net income $ (16 ) $ (13 ) Interest expense 16 16 Income tax benefit (10 ) (8 ) Depreciation and amortization 30 30 Adjusted EBITDA $ 20 $ 25



