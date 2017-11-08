Stans Energy Corp.: Stans Energy Awarded USD$ 222,241 and Additional Costs By London Court

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2017 / Stans Energy Corp. (TSX-V: HRE, OTC PINK: HREEF, FSE: S82), ("Stans" or the "Company") announces that a judgement for has been issued by the High Court of Justice of England and Wales (the Commercial Court) ("the English Court") in the proceedings initiated by the Kyrgyz Republic (the "Republic") to set aside the award on jurisdictional objections rendered by the Arbitral Tribunal on January 25, 2017 ("the Award") in the UNCITRAL arbitration brought by the Company and Kutisay Mining LLC against the Republic.

The Republic has been ordered to pay USD$ 222,241.89. Pursuant to the order the Republic is to pay Stans costs associated with the claim, with such costs being subject to a detailed assessment if not agreed upon. To date, the Republic has not complied with the order and the Company is considering various options for enforcement of the award. The proceedings before the Arbitral Tribunal continue with the Parties' submissions on the merits (and remaining jurisdictional objections). A hearing is scheduled to be held in April 2018.

KUTESSAY II AND KALESAY TENDER

As previously announced on October 19, 2017 a new tender for the subsoil rights to the Kutessay II and Kalesay deposits was conducted in the Kyrgyz Republic. A deadline for submissions was November 3, 2017. To date no submissions from any known participants were tendered. Stans will issue an update as soon as the Republic will decide on the next steps. According to the Kyrgyz subsoil laws, these rights can be now offered through a public auction.

