

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK firms plan to continue to lift their investment moderately over the coming year, according to Agents' Summary of Business Conditions published by Bank of England.



However, investment growth was expected to be somewhat weaker over the following two years. 'Economic uncertainty was the biggest drag on investment plans,' the summary showed Wednesday.



Expectations about future trading arrangements and other factors related to the United Kingdom's decision to leave the European Union, such as concerns around the future availability of overseas labor, were also reported to be restraining investment, the bank said.



Further, the summary revealed that pay growth had edged up and was expected to be somewhat higher in 2018 than this year as recruitment difficulties intensified.



