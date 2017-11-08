Mahindra Comviva Recognized for Second Consecutive Year in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integrated Revenue and Customer Management (IRCM) for CSPs

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, November 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Receives recognition for Billing and Customer Analytics Suite of Solutions for second year in a row

Mahindra Comviva, the global leader in providing mobility solutions, today announced that for the second consecutive year it has been positioned by Gartner in the Magic Quadrant for Integrated Revenue and Customer Management (IRCM) for CSPs, 2017(*). The company has been recognized as a niche player for its billing solutions (iPACS, mBAS), and customer analytics suite - Mobilytix[TM].

Gartner's Magic Quadrant for IRCM market is composed of communications service providers (CSPs) looking for commercial off-the-shelf software packages that address business-critical revenue and customer management business processes. IRCM meets all transaction-charging processing requirements, regardless of product, service, delivery network, customer type or payment method for a particular CSP. It includes a set of integrated customer and network facing solutions that support customer acquisition, retention and monetization functions. (*) The document rates solution suites that provide billing, customer care, rating, charging, pricing, partner relationship management, policy management, mediation, self-service, analytics and other functions.

Manoranjan Mohapatra, Chief Executive Officer, Mahindra Comviva, commented, "We attribute Mahindra Comviva's recognition to a comprehensive IRCM product portfolio, that are scalable, easy to configure and implement, and provide a low total cost of ownership (TCO). With our unwavering focus on R&D and on-time delivery, combined with solutions catering to big data, analytics, digital services and cloud delivery, we are poised to cater to the changing requirements of the industry."

Mahindra Comviva's cloud-ready billing solutions (iPACS and mBAS) have over 65 deployments globally. iPACS ensures uniformity across major business processes such as customer interaction management, billing, provisioning and aids decision-making via converged reporting and analysis. The mBAS platform enables the operator to streamline third party sales and manage customer payment and provisioning solutions in real time.

Mahindra Comviva's analytics suite, Mobilytix[TM], has over 40 deployments in 25 countries globally, and empowers over 500 million customers. It provides marketers with data-driven marketing tool that helps them to deliver real time and contextual marketing offers across multiple channels and on any device for effective upsell, cross-sell propositions. The solution delivers 800 million digital marketing messages per day, 60% accuracy for churn prediction and upto 5% of revenue gain.

Source (*) Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Integrated Revenue and Customer Management for CSPs 17 October 2017 Norbert J. Scholz, Jouni Forsman, Amresh Nandan

Disclaimer



Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

