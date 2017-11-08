

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) released a profit for second quarter that lost ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line fell to $25.70 million, or $0.52 per share. This was down from $49.38 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 14.8% to $745.16 million. This was down from $874.77 million last year.



Triumph Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $25.70 Mln. vs. $49.38 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -48.0% -EPS (Q2): $0.52 vs. $1.00 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -48.0% -Revenue (Q2): $745.16 Mln vs. $874.77 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -14.8%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.25 - $2.75 Full year revenue guidance: $3.1 - $3.2 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX