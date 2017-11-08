

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $34.38 million, or $1.06 per share. This was higher than $29.63 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.97 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 16.1% to $179.74 million. This was up from $154.79 million last year.



Walker & Dunlop, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $34.38 Mln. vs. $29.63 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.0% -EPS (Q3): $1.06 vs. $0.96 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.97 -Revenue (Q3): $179.74 Mln vs. $154.79 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 16.1%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX