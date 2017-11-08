

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 10.1 million American depositary shares at a price to the public of $10.00 per ADS for a total offering size of $101 million. Each two ADSs represents one ordinary share.



Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. is an after-school math education service provider for elementary school students in Shanghai. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the NYSE on November 8 under the symbol, FEDU.



