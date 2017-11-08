

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump has warned North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un not to underestimate the will and power of the United States and urged him to rid his country of nuclear weapons.



Addressing the South Korean National Assembly in capital Seoul before leaving for China Wednesday, Trump said the weapons the North Korean leader is building are not making his regime more secure, but rather putting it in grave danger. 'Every step you take down this dark path increases the peril you face.' Trump said.



Trump spoke in an aggressive tone Wednesday, different from Tuesday's conciliatory tone while addressing a joint conference with his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in.



Trump warned that if the Kim Jong regime has interpreted America's past restraint as weakness, it would be 'a fatal miscalculation.' 'Today I hope I speak not only for our countries, but for all civilized nations when I say to the North: Do not underestimate us. And do not try us. We will defend our common security, our shared prosperity, and our sacred liberty.'



He specifically called on North Korea's allies, Russia and China to join the rest of the world in isolating the regime in Pyongyang. He asked all nations to fully implement U.N. Security Council resolutions, downgrade diplomatic relations with the regime, and sever all ties of trade and technology. 'It is our responsibility and our duty to confront this danger together, because the longer we wait, the greater the danger grows and the fewer the options become'.



Later in the day, Trump arrived in China, accompanied by his wife Melania, in the third leg of their five-nation Asia tour.



