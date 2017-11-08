Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 08/11/2017 / 19:00 UTC+8 *CNIT to Hold Nine-Month 2017 Earnings Conference Call on November 13, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. ET* SHENZHEN, China, November 8, 2017 - China Information Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNIT), a provider of internet-based ad distribution and ad display terminal sharing systems in China, today announced that it will release its nine-month 2017 financial results on Monday, November 13, at 8:00 a.m. ET and will host a conference call to discuss these results and answer questions from investors on the same day at 9:00 a.m. ET (10:00 p.m. Beijing Time on November 13, 2017). To participate in this conference call, please dial 877-407-0782 (U.S. & Canada toll-free) or 201-689-8567 (International) five to ten minutes before the beginning of the call. For participants calling from China, please dial (toll-free) 86 400 120 2840. You may access the telephone replay by dialing 877-481-4010 (U.S. & Canada toll-free) or 919-882-2331 (China & international), with passcode 22633. The replay will be available approximately 30 minutes after the completion of the live event and will expire at 9:00 a.m. ET on November 27, 2017. *About China Information Technology, Inc.* China Information Technology, Inc. (CNIT) is a leading Internet service company that provides integrated cloud-based solutions enabling innovation and smart living in the fields of new media, elevator safety management, education, etc. Through continuous innovation, CNIT is aiming to leverage its proprietary Cloud-Application-Terminal technology to level the competitive landscape in the new media industry and deliver value for its shareholders, employees, customers, and the community. To learn more, please visit http://www.chinacnit.com [1]. For further information, please contact: China Information Technology, Inc. Iris Yan Tel: +86-755-8370-4767 Email: IR@chinacnit.com http://www.chinacnit.com [2] or Dragon Gate Investment Partners LLC Tel: +1(646)-801-2803 Email: cnit@dgipl.com 08/11/2017 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0a8d7ae4bf54f5cd5068fe01f0a94d55&application_id=626325&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=80802932106c11dd3df0c280e1499d41&application_id=626325&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

