XCMG's Intelligent Manufacturing Capabilities Speed Up Production Time By 83 Percent

SHANGHAI, Nov. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG, the world's leading construction machinery manufacturer, has presented the company's latest achievement in Intelligent Manufacturing (IM) has boosted production efficiency by 32.5 percent and lowered energy consumption turnover during production by 22.2 percent at its subsidiary, XCMG Hydraulics. The announcement came as XCMG presented its latest innovations at the 19th China International Industry Fair (CIIF) in Shanghai.

"XCMG Hydraulics now has 600 pieces of IM equipment across 12 assembly lines including hydraulic cylinders and hydraulic valves, as well as warehousing and logistics tools," said Zhang Qingshan, Director of the Product Process Institute at XCMG Hydraulics.

He noted that 90 percent of XCMG's core processes are completed by numerical control systems, which in turn have decreased operating costs by 34.3 percent, shortened the R&D cycle by 42.3 percent, reduced the order production cycle from six months to one, and lowered the defective product rate by 33.3 percent.

At CIIF, XCMG also demonstrated its new generation, self-developed MES cloud management system, which has allowed the company to adopt a horizontal integration of its supply chain and vertical integration of its operational procedures, workstations and equipment.

In addition to its core capabilities designing and building world-class heavy machinery, XCMG has accelerated its development of customized cloud platforms while holding firm to the gold standard of "Advanced and Endurable."

In 2016, XCMG launched XCMG-Cloud, a groundbreaking and highly inclusive industrial cloud platform based on XCMG's proprietary data and information systems. The joint project, in collaboration with Alibaba's Aliyun, brought the internet, cloud computing and manufacturing together into one hub.

XCMG has also developed intelligent workshops and IoT (Internet of Things) platforms, solidifying its leading position during the current wave of industrial transformation.

"The world of manufacturing is undergoing significant shifts, and the manufacturing industries must adapt to new construction trends. IM provides new opportunities that can aid XCMG in the Internet era," said Wang Min, chairman of XCMG.

About XCMG

XCMG is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company with a history of 74 years. It currently ranks seventh in the world's construction machinery industry. The company exports to more than 177 countries and regions around the world.

