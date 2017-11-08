Encapsulants Market Worth 1.64 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, November 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Encapsulants Marketby Chemistry (Epoxy, Silicone, Urethane), Curing Type (Room Temperature, Heat Temperature, UV), End-Use Industry (Consumer Electronics, Transportation, Medical, Energy & Power), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" published by MarketsandMarkets', the Encapsulants Market is estimated to be USD 1.26 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1.64 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2017 to 2022. The growth of this market is driven by the increased demand for encapsulants from various end-use industries, such as consumer electronics, transportation, medical, and energy & power.

Browse157 Market Data Tables and39 Figures spread through164Pages and in-depth TOC on"Encapsulants Market"



The epoxy chemistry segment is projected to lead the Encapsulants Market during the forecast period.

Based on chemistry, the epoxy segment is projected to lead the Encapsulants Market during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022. The properties of epoxy encapsulants include low cure shrinkage, compatibility with most materials, strength & durability, adhesion, resistance to corrosion & chemicals, and good electrical insulation. These properties make them suitable for many consumer and industrial applications.

The consumer electronics end-use industry segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By end-use industry, the consumer electronics segment of the Encapsulants Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the rapidly growing semiconductor & electronics industry.

The Asia Pacific Encapsulants Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the Encapsulants Market in 2016. The Asia Pacific Encapsulants Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. China is the largest market for encapsulants in this region. In China and India, the demand for encapsulants is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for electronic devices in end-use industries, such as automotive and medical.

Key companies profiled in this research report on the Encapsulants Market include Dow Corning (US), Henkel (Germany), LORD Corporation (US), Shin-Etsu Chemicals (Japan), and H.B. Fuller (US).

