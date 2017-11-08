

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's consumer price inflation eased for the second straight month in October, though marginally, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Wednesday.



The consumer price index climbed 2.8 percent year-over-year in October, just below the 2.9 percent increase in September. The measure has been rising since September 2016.



Food prices grew 5.3 percent annually in October and transport costs went up by 2.2 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices dropped 1.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.7 percent from September, when it increased by 0.3 percent.



