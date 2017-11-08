sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 08.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

34,50 Euro		+0,481
+1,41 %
WKN: A112ST ISIN: US47215P1066 Ticker-Symbol: 013A 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
JD.COM INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JD.COM INC ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,332
34,697
13:01
34,434
34,812
13:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JD.COM INC ADR
JD.COM INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JD.COM INC ADR34,50+1,41 %