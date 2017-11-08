

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's unemployment rate decreased in the three months ended September, figures from Statistics Portugal showed Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 8.5 percent in the third quarter from 8.8 percent in the second quarter.



In the corresponding period last year, the unemployment rate was 10.5 percent.



The number of unemployed people declined to 444,000 in the third quarter from 461,400 in the second quarter. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 549,500.



The unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24, rose to 24.2 percent in the September quarter from 22.7 percent in the June quarter.



