DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hapag-Lloyd AG /
Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Hapag-Lloyd AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly
reports and quarterly/interim statements
2017-11-08 / 12:21
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and
Hapag-Lloyd AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be disclosed:
Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3) Date of
disclosure / German: November 14, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:
November 14, 2017 German:
https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/de/ir/publications/financial-report.html
English:
https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html
Language: English
Company: Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.hapag-lloyd.com
