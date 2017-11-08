Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.



DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hapag-Lloyd AG /

Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Hapag-Lloyd AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly

reports and quarterly/interim statements



2017-11-08 / 12:21

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and

quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group

AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Hapag-Lloyd AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall

be disclosed:



Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3) Date of

disclosure / German: November 14, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:

November 14, 2017 German:

https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/de/ir/publications/financial-report.html

English:

https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html



2017-11-08 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,

Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English

Company: Hapag-Lloyd AG

Ballindamm 25

20095 Hamburg

Germany

Internet: www.hapag-lloyd.com



End of News DGAP News Service



626625 2017-11-08



(END) Dow Jones NewswiresNovember 08, 2017 06:22 ET (11:22 GMT)