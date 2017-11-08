SAN FRANCISCO, CA and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/17 -- MOVE Guides, a technology leader that helps HR teams move their employees around the world, today announced key additions to its global leadership team.

Chad Williams has joined MOVE Guides as vice president, Customer Success. In this capacity, he directs the global Implementation and Customer Success teams to ensure customers fully maximize the value of MOVE Guides Talent Mobility Cloud platform. Prior to MOVE Guides, Williams was the senior vice president, Customer Experience at Castlight Health, where he was responsible for the implementation, support, user growth and customer success organizations for Castlight's Health Engagement Platform. Earlier in his career, he was the vice president, Global Professional Services at Advent Software where he was responsible for global implementation and delivery. He holds a B.S. from Indiana University and is based in MOVE Guides' San Francisco offices.

To support MOVE Guides' continued expansion, Elaine Foreman has joined the company as vice president, Legal. Most recently, Foreman was director and senior counsel at Autodesk, where she led counsel for its sales functions in the Americas. Foreman's experience in the tech industry includes positions as senior director, Legal Services at Cisco Systems and senior counsel at Hewlett-Packard. Throughout her in-house career, she has balanced the needs of customers with managing risk at the enterprise level. She holds a J.D. from American University and a bachelor's degree from Smith College. Fluent in Russian, Foreman is based in MOVE Guides' San Francisco offices.

Brynne Kennedy, MOVE Guides founder and CEO, commented, "Chad and Elaine are heading key functions within our growth strategy. We're confident their contributions will support the continued scalability of MOVE Guides and our customers as we work together to advance global mobility management."

About MOVE Guides

MOVE Guides powers global business with the first cloud-based software platform designed for the growing mobile workforce. Industry leading companies rely on our Talent Mobility Cloud to deliver their global mobility programs across more than 190 countries with increased operational efficiencies, trusted compliance and engaging employee experiences. MOVE Guides' philanthropic initiative -- Mobility4All -- provides opportunities for those fleeing poverty and conflict by moving to new locations.

Backed by New Enterprise Associates and Notion Capital, MOVE Guides is headquartered in San Francisco and London, with offices throughout the Americas, EMEA and APAC. For more information, go to www.moveguides.com and follow MOVE Guides on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

