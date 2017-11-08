BEVERLY, MA--(Marketwired - November 08, 2017) - BioVie Inc. (OTCQB: BIVI), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative drug therapies for liver disease, reported today that a second patient has been dosed with the Orphan drug candidate BIV201 (continuous infusion terlipressin) in a mid-stage Phase 2a clinical trial of patients suffering from refractory ascites due to advanced liver cirrhosis. This study is designed to evaluate a total of 6 patients with refractory ascites. Last month the first patient completed 28 days of treatment with BIV201 and entered the post-therapy observational period.

"We are pleased with the progress and grateful to Dr. Jasmohan Bajaj, our Principal Investigator, and to the medical staff at the McGuire Research Institute for conducting the trial so effectively," said Patrick Yeramian MD, Medical Director for BioVie. Jonathan Adams, CEO, commented, "Chronic liver cirrhosis primarily due to hepatitis, alcoholism, and increasingly non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) causes complications that claim thousands of American lives each year. These patients have a very poor quality of life and are frequently hospitalized. Our team, working with worldwide leaders in liver disease, is dedicated to addressing this problem."

The Company's open-label, prospective, mid-stage (Phase 2a) clinical study is being conducted in ascites patients who are refractory to, or intolerant of, diuretic therapy. It will take an estimated 6 to 9 months to complete. In addition to evaluating the safety of BIV201 therapy, the trial will examine indicators of potential efficacy, including the degree of ascites fluid generation and the need for paracentesis procedures (the withdrawal of large amounts of ascites fluid by large bore needle). The study will also evaluate the steady-state pharmacokinetics (PK) of terlipressin and its active metabolite. Additional information on this clinical trial is available at www.clinicaltrials.gov (identifier: NCT03107091). The safety and efficacy of BIV201 (continuous infusion terlipressin) as a treatment have not been established with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

About BIV201

BioVie Inc. began a mid-stage (Phase 2a) clinical trial with its lead candidate BIV201 in September 2017 at the McGuire Research Institute in Richmond, Virginia. This new drug candidate, which has Orphan-drug designation and US patent protection, represents a potential new treatment for thousands of patients suffering from ascites and other life-threatening complications of advanced liver cirrhosis caused by hepatitis, NASH, and alcoholism. The initial disease target for BIV201 therapy is ascites, which is the most common serious complication of advanced liver cirrhosis. The FDA has never approved a drug specifically indicated for the treatment of ascites. The active agent in BIV201, terlipressin, is approved for use in about 40 countries for the treatment of related complications of advanced liver cirrhosis, but is not available in the US or Japan. BioVie has applied for additional Orphan-drug designations for life-threatening diseases associated with advanced liver cirrhosis.

About Liver Cirrhosis and Ascites

More than 600,000 Americans and millions worldwide suffer from liver cirrhosis. Cirrhosis is the 12th-leading cause of death due to disease in the US, killing an estimated 30,000 people each year. The condition results primarily from hepatitis, alcoholism, and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) linked to fatty liver disease and obesity. Ascites is a common complication of advanced liver cirrhosis. With no medications approved by the FDA specifically for the treatment of ascites, an estimated 40% of patients die within two years of diagnosis. Certain drugs approved for other uses may provide initial relief, but patients often fail to respond to them as ascites worsens. In addition to patient suffering, US treatment costs for liver cirrhosis, including ascites and other complications, are estimated at more than $4 billion annually.

About BioVie Inc.

BioVie Inc. is a clinical-stage company pursuing the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative drug therapies for liver disease. The Company is currently focused on developing and commercializing BIV201, a novel approach to the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. For more information about BioVie, please visit our website: www.biovieinc.com.

