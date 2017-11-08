sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 08.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

16,227 Euro		-0,195
-1,19 %
WKN: 164623 ISIN: US84763A1088 Ticker-Symbol: NTR 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,053
16,874
14:18
16,235
16,545
14:18
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC
SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC16,227-1,19 %