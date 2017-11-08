AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (AgeX), a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc. (NYSE American: BTX) announced today that VP of New Scientific Discovery Aubrey de Grey, Ph.D. is participating on a panel at the FT Global Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Conference, November 9-10 in London.

The session, titled "Aging and Longevity," and moderated by David Crow, Senior Business Correspondent at the Financial Times, is on Friday, November 10th at 12:10pm GMT. A descriptor follows.

"A growing sum of company and investment capital is making its way into the study of aging with the aim not only of extending healthspan but also of studying the link between the processes of aging with a view to halting the onset of and the many diseases which afflict old age to include Alzheimer's, heart disease and chronic diseases such as diabetes. What lies ahead could be a future in which aging could be viewed as just another disease to be 'cured', resulting in a less crippling and costly burden from age-related drug development and for care within the healthcare system. How far along are we in better understanding aging, and when might we see the testing and potential approval of anti-aging drugs in humans? What are the practical and philosophical challenges which need to be addressed before the development of anti-aging drugs arrives in earnest?

About AgeX Therapeutics

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc., a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc. (NYSE American: BTX), is a biotechnology company applying technology relating to cellular immortality and regenerative biology to aging and age-related diseases. The company has three initial areas of product development: pluripotent stem cell-derived brown adipocytes (AGEX-BAT1); vascular progenitors (AGEX-VASC1); and induced Tissue Regeneration (iTR). Initial planned indications for these products are Type 2 diabetes, cardiac ischemia, and cancer respectively. For more information, please visit www.agexinc.com or connect with the company on Twitter or Facebook.

About BioTime

BioTime is a late stage clinical biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases. The Company's current clinical programs are targeting three primary sectors, aesthetics, ophthalmology and cell/drug delivery. Its clinical programs are based on two platform technologies: pluripotent cells, which can become any type of cell in the human body, and cell/drug delivery. Renevia, a cell delivery product, met its primary endpoint in an EU pivotal trial for the treatment of facial lipoatrophy in HIV patients earlier this year. Submission for approval of Renevia is expected later this year, with an anticipated commercial launch in 2018. OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium transplant therapy, is in a Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, the leading cause of blindness in developing countries. BioTime also has significant equity holdings in two publicly traded companies, Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: AST) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE American: OCX), and a private company, AgeX Therapeutics, Inc.

BioTime common stock is traded on the NYSE American and TASE under the symbol BTX. For more information, please visit www.biotime.com or connect with the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, and Google+.

To receive ongoing BioTime corporate communications, please click on the following link to join the Company's email alert list: http://news.biotimeinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements pertaining to future financial and/or operating results, future growth in research, technology, clinical development, and potential opportunities for BioTime, Inc. and its subsidiaries, along with other statements about the future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans, or prospects expressed by management constitute forward-looking statements. Any statements that are not historical fact (including, but not limited to statements that contain words such as "will," "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates" should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks inherent in the development and/or commercialization of potential products, uncertainty in the results of clinical trials or regulatory approvals, need and ability to obtain future capital, and maintenance of intellectual property rights. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements and as such should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect the business of BioTime, Inc. and its subsidiaries, particularly those mentioned in the cautionary statements found in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC (copies of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. BioTime specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171108005633/en/

Contacts:

Investor Contact:

BioTime

David Nakasone, 510-871-4188

Dnakasone@biotimeinc.com

or

Media Contact:

Gotham Communications, LLC for AgeX

Bill Douglass, 646-504-0890

bill@gothamcomm.com