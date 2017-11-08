

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's current account gap widened in September on visible trade deficit, data published by the Bank of France showed Wednesday.



The current account deficit increased to EUR 3.1 billion from EUR 1.7 billion in August.



The trade in goods showed a deficit of EUR 4.2 billion, while services trade posted a EUR 0.1 billion surplus. Primary and secondary income totaled EUR 1 billion.



In the third quarter, the current account deficit totaled EUR 9 billion versus a EUR 4.1 billion shortfall in the second quarter.



